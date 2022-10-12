Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I collect all the best content from celesbian IG for your viewing pleasure! Let’s go absolutely off!

UMMMM THIS MADE ME SWEAT??? THE SWAG??? THE CHEMISTRY??? HAHAHAHAH WOWEEE!

What are we calling this album? It’s giving “cover a single that was used as theme song in a show circa 2005” — which, to be clear, is a HIGH compliment!

You know usually I see celebs share their fancy COVID tests and am jealous of their access to better tests than we normals have but…it seems there is no way to win!

As usual, I am very into Rahne’s chilled out uncle at the BBQ style!

Okay but what must I personally do to ensure Keke is up for Best Supporting Actress? I will do it! Happily!

No you got incredibly distracted by the fact that Hannah Waddingham commented about the lunch these two allegedly had and now you are muttering “one woman should not be THAT lucky, you can’t have Jean Smart AND Hannah Waddingham” to yourself.

Very into Cynthia simply claiming the green heart emoji as her own, and the photo in this carousel of her and Ari in a rehearsal space is most compelling to me!

When I tell you this is what every group of queers in my neighborhood looks like!

Hair? Perfect? Blazer? Even more perfect?

Let’s not lie, the best parts of Gen Q are: 1. Gigi, and 2. Aunt Shane.

Oh everybody is putting on their director hats for this season! Well go the hell off!

Remember that time my entire NF column was just nine photos of Mercedes Mason? The good old days!

One thing Laverne is gonna do is give us a fashion show and I am, as usual, very down!

SPOTTED: the green bisexual couch!