How Many Times Does Shay Mitchell Have to Say She’s Bisexual???

Photo of Shay Mitchell, who recently did a bisexual TikTok meme, by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR
Okay I’m going to let you in on a little secret: When a person plays gay three or more times, our TV team puts them onto a little mental watchlist called GAYBE? Because with the exception of, like, Lucy Lawless, basically everyone who has played gay three or more times eventually comes out as gay. It’s not a science, but it’s also not just a hunch. And so of course Shay Mitchell — known to you as Emily Fields of Pretty Little Liars, Peach Salinger of Hashtag You on Lifetime, and Stella Cole of Dollface; ALL GAY! — is a person who would be on that list. IF SHE HADN’T ALREADY SAID SHE’S NOT STRAIGHT A THOUSAND TIMES.
Which I am bringing up this very morning because of a TikTok which shows Shay falling gracefully onto her very own green velvet couch stitched together with someone saying “Green velvet couches are for bisexuals.” (Our evidence shows green velvet couches are for ALL gays, but we’re not here to quibble with that.)
Peep it for your own self!
@shaymitchell #duet with @keepitspooky #Stitch ♬ original sound – Kayla :)
This whole thing started back in 2016 when Shay Mitchell told Cosmopolitan that she was dating a man at the moment, but who’s to say who’d she be dating in three years, could be a woman, who knows, she had no plans to cut herself off from love in any direction. Then, in 2017, she told Maxim, “I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love.” Then, last year, she made gingerbread cookies with PLL costar Ian Harding and when he asked when she was last attracted to a woman, she said, “Wow, every day??” and reiterated that she was never looking for a boyfriend or a husband or whatever; she was looking for a person who fit the qualities she wanted in a partner.
THESE ARE NOT THE WORDS OF A STRAIGHT PERSON!
It is baffling to me why no one believes her! And I know they don’t because every time she says what she already said, people are like “OMG is she coming out?” NO. SHE ALREADY CAME OUT! Is it because she’s so femme? Or because she’s never been in a public relationship with another woman? (Kind of up for debate tbh.) The only acceptable answer here is that you saw what happened any time literally anyone fell for Emily Fields (kidnapped, buried alive, stabbed by fake cousin, kidnapped and duct taped inside a closet, stalked, re-stalked, teeth necklace, kidnapped and drugged up inside a psychiatric hospital, impregnated with stolen ovarian eggs, etc.) and you’re scared of it happening to you to if you acknowledge your feelings for Shay Mitchell who has Emily Fields’ face as her own face.
Also, for your information, she’s in the new Mindy Kaling-helmed Velma series and the rumor on the fandom streets is Shay is playing Velma’s love interest. Which honestly means she’s… never played a straight character?
So. Let’s celebrate Shay Mitchell continuing to be queer on this beautiful autumn day.
I think it’s biphobia mixed with fandom racism, like how Megan Thee Stallion is bi but is never mentioned in any list of queer artists.
(Also this isn’t remotely the point but I’m gonna need Troian Bellisario to come out as queer at some point to confirm my suspicion that Lucy Hale was in fact the only straight Liar all along)
Honestly I think it’s largely because she hasn’t been explicit in her comments, and because there are a lot of (seemingly genuinely) straight women out there (perhaps not entirely straight but who identify as such) who are open to the idea of being with a woman or non-binary person, but who haven’t actually found themselves to be attracted to any. Or occasionally straight women will use the term ‘attracted to’ when they mean they find a woman attractive to look at, for example. I think the kind of language straight women can use around these topics can be quite nebulous, so it’s not too surprising to me that people aren’t 100% sure how Shay feels personally.
It’s also likely that because she hadn’t made a more clear statement, news outlets haven’t picked up on any of this and so people simply aren’t aware she’s said these things in the first place.
I don’t mean any of this to sound invalidating though – I agree that when you put everything she’s said together, it certainly sounds like she is bisexual and makes sense to assume that’s the case! I just wanted to say why I think people are unsure. (And yes, her femme presentation likely plays a part too.)
For some reason the TikTok video didn’t play properly for me earlier – having seen it properly now, that’s of course a very clear confirmation that she’s bisexual and identifies as such!
I’d like to hear her say it one more time. Can she say real low, in a breathless sort of way? Maybe make it into some ASMR?
ROFL