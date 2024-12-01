December 2024: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and Prime Video

Well folks, this is maybe the worst month of content when it comes to lesbian, bisexual and trans characters on streaming movies and TV shows that we’ve had in a while! But there’s at least one (1) show I’m really excited about. (No Good Deed) Also this war movie is gonna be on VOD, do you think Ruby Rose and Jojo T. Gibbs can be in something of this nature without being queer? If you find out let me know because I don’t anticipate this film being otherwise, as they say, “up my alley.”

It does seem certain that neither Hallmark nor Lifetime is going to be making us a Christmas film this year and that’s fine it would’ve been mediocre anyhow! But please do check out our list of 43 lesbian Christmas movies — there’s a few new movies of various quality levels debuting on VOD this month, and I’m sure there are some older ones you’ve yet to do yourself the favor of viewing.

Netflix’s December 2024 Lesbian TV Shows & Movies

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It // December 3

Lesbian comic Fortune’s new stand-up special for Netflix covers topics including a “romantic” honeymoon with her wife and letting go of being her mom’s stand-in husband.

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter // December 6

Although Sabrina Carpenter herself is somehow not gay, our deeply beloved lesbian icon Chappell Roan will be a guest on Carpenter’s Netflix holiday special.

Shiva Baby (2021) // December 7

Rachel Sennott stars as Danielle, who runs into her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at a shiva, in this movie Drew describes as “very well-made movie about an insufferable soon-to-be college graduate who doesn’t want a full-time job” in which director Emma Seligman does “an excellent job capturing a specific type of Jewish culture and the simmering anxiety it induce.”

Queer Eye // Season Nine // December 11

Our favorite group of gay men who act like lesbians, including noted nonbinary hair guru Jonathan Van Ness, are heading to Vegas to change some lives.

No Good Deed // Season One // December 12

This new comedy from esteemed lesbian writer/comic Liz Feldman stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as empty nesters struggling to part with their family home and mixed up in some major hijinks as three families vie to become its new owners, convinced this house will fix all their problems. Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu are a lesbian couple struggling to let go of their dream to have a child after many unsuccessful rounds of IVF. Kate Moennig is Gwen, a high- concept developer in a secret relationship with Linda Cardellini’s Margo Starling, who wants to buy the house and flip it.

Hulu’s December 2024 LGBTQ+ Movies and TV Shows

The Bravest Knight // Season Two // December 13

Heralded for being one of the first all-ages animated series to have an openly gay main character, The Bravest Knight is “a fantasy and adventure story focused on how a young kid and pumpkin gamer turned into the bravest night through wild adventures across the lands,” told through the conceit of Cedric, now married to a Prince, telling his story to his adopted 10-year-old daughter. While we are obviously talking about gay men here and not lesbians, it’s a cute one if you’re looking for queer family-friendly winter break fare, and featured voice actors include Wanda Sykes, RuPaul and Jazz Jennings.

Cuckoo (2024) // December 17

17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves America to move in with her father and his family at a resort in the German Alps, where she finds herself plagued by strange noises and bloody visions, eventually uncovering stuff that freaks her out and concerns her own family. Drew said of the horror film, “despite self-serious monologues and overly complicated plot details, I could find little to grab onto about any of these haphazardly included topics.”

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic // December 20

Filmed in Toronto this past May during their 48-city U.S. tour, Human Magic addresses life’s “down-and-dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.”

Peacock’s December 2024 Bisexual TV Shows

Laid // Season One // December 19th

Stephanie Hsu is Ruby, and everybody she’s ever slept with is dropping dead, one by one — along with her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet), she sets out to warn them. Though Ruby is famously prolific when it comes to dating and banging dudes, there are three women on her board of “people who are going to die” and she does have to address that so I believe that means she is a bit bisexual.

Prime Video’s December 2024

Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003) // December 1

This very weird show about the two esteemed plastic surgeons in Miami and their practice was really of a time and of a period in Ryan Murphy’s development as a showrunner. There’s tons of incredible guest stars, queer characters throughout — including some really bad trans representation — and it’s a wild ride into a world of wacky narcissism granted seven full-ass seasons to stretch and win and fail and fail again, back when that was still a thing.

Thelma & Louise (1991) // December 1

I was surprised when Drew said so many people had this on their “best lesbian movies of all time” list because it’s not a lesbian movie but I guess there is, I suppose, some subtext!

Jack in Time For Christimas (2024) // December 3

Queer actor Rebel Wilson is amongst the humans Jack Whitehall finds himself encountering on his troubled journey back to the UK from the USA for Christmas, along with planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs.