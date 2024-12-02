Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Team Holigay Gift Guide 2024

Every year here, we put together our team gift guide, which doubles as an ultimate gay gift guide, because we represent so many different flavors of GAY. We’ve got foodie gays, nerdy gays, stylish gays, sporty gays, nail gays, cinephile gays. So many gays, and so many gifts! Not all but many of the links featured below give us a small kickback should you click through and purchase, and every little bit counts in queer media, so consider using this or any of our holigay gift guides (more to come!) if you’re stumped on shopping this year.
Also, does any brand want to send us all new headphones? Apparently, we all want headphones!!
Em Win, Writer
My whole list is giving major self-care vibes, which is something I would prefer to cultivate by getting cute items first and then integrating the practice into my life. I have difficulty “doing nothing” so my fix for this is to get one of these stationary foot massagers to force me to sit and relax. Even though I try to keep my skincare basic and budget-friendly, these dew drops seem like the perfect little bronze kick for winter, so I’m asking for a splurge. My room is constantly a work-in-progress, but one of my goals is to fill it with fun artificial plants, hence the bamboo! As for the teapot, that’s a TikTok find. Maybe it’ll entice me to drink more tea.
Riese , Editorial & Strategy
For some reason my house is very cold and I keep wearing the same hoodie every day and maybe I need to switch it up. And if I am doing so, why not also be very matchy-matchy? My wife has a few items from Jung Maven, and I love them all, such high quality! Also I am on my way to becoming an expert chef, and I need this cookbook that goes with the baby-food-maker I already bought second-hand with which to feed my upcoming child. Also I like to prep everything before I start making a recipe (for adults), like measuring out everything ahead of time because otherwise I get too stressed out mid-recipe. So I would like these little dishes like how they do it on the teevee. Then I saw these slippers and thought hmmmm…. yeah I could use those too, maybe while I am doing my cool 90s puzzle! Then I will have a little hand massage. I didn’t know hand massagers existed but I didn’t want to put foot massager since Em already did, so I put hand massager.
ashni mehta, Writer
I’ve gotten really into indie nail polish lately, and ILNP has some of the prettiest magnetic shades I’ve found. Of their magnetics, I already have Velveteen (the perfect brown nude for my skin tone) and Venom (a dark moss green that is PERFECT for Wicked rn), but as a Space Gay, I really want some of their more space-y shades. I’ve also started running for the first time in my life ever, and as a large-chested person, I’ve had a tough time finding sports bras that come in my size that also minimize bounce. My partner’s mom gave me the Run Times bra linked above and it’s become the sports bra I reach for the most. I’ve also heard good things about ENELL bras but tbh they’re a little more expensive. The pizza crewneck… I just want more crewnecks, and Talula’s is my fav pizza shop in the world. Also, if anyone has several thousands of dollars hanging around and wants to buy me something, the ballerina ring is stunning. At that price point, I’d also happily take a Prospect Park bench dedication. LMK. I’m dyeing my hair lavender in January, so the Overtone is a return to more pragmatic, realistic things that I want. Happy Holidays!!!
Summer Tao, Author
My gift-giving style is best described as pragmatic thoughtfulness. I place utility first. A reliable one-hand operated vacuum flask and WÜSTHOF kitchen shears are basically buy-for-life. A mouse with configurable side buttons is an ergonomic dream for web browsing and work. My first three picks improve at-home life in small, meaningful ways. For entertainment, the Audio Technica ATH-M40x has balanced sound and solid ergonomics. It’s my go-to for introducing people to quality audio. And what is gift-giving without love? My space is incomplete without plush friends and the WWF has plenty to offer. Lastly: I demand quality BDSM gear. I won’t let anything (or anyone) pin me down unless I trust its reliability and longevity. That leather workshop does vegan options, too. My list stems from a mindset that prizes quality, utility, and longevity. Gifts chosen by me are aimed at elevating daily life without extravagance or pretense.
Em Chad, For Them Chief Operating Officer
motti , Communications Lead and Social Media
I hate asking for gifts! Anyone who knows me well enough to have to buy me a gift should also know me well enough to pick it out themselves! I really don’t love being materialistic, but any time I’m asked to put together a gift list, I start with things I’ve thought to myself, “I’d like that, but I wouldn’t buy it myself” about. I collect vinyl and try to keep a rule that I won’t spend more than $25 on an album (this helps me not lose a ton of money). When I think back on perfect albums I don’t yet own, Dijon’s Absolutely is clearly missing from this collection. Every year I tell myself I will get a brown/camel topcoat for the winter for my less casual outfits, and every year I fail to justify spending that kind of money on a seasonal piece of clothing. But I think it’s really missing from my wardrobe each winter. Hard pivot from this elevated look is the Croc overpuffed clog, which I think I’d really like to wear as my “around the neighborhood” shoe. They look so comfy and cute! My girlfriend will hate them. Speaking of puffed, I really want either a Northface or Nike puffer jacket for the winter, for the more casual outfits. I hated the way they looked on me as a girl but loveee the way they look on guys. Last but certainly not least considering this was on last year’s list: the vintage Casio watch. I strictly wear Casio’s and I’ve had my eye on this guy for a while now, I’m just stubbornly waiting for someone else to buy it for me.
Nic Sam, Writer
I wish there was some kind of theme to my list this year, but instead it’s a continuation of my various obsessions in 2024. First up, of course I need to rep my WNBA Champion New York Liberty, and what better way than to add to my ever growing collection of Playa Society merch. I love love love this company; they’re black woman-owned and their hand-drawn player portrait tees are featured in some of my favorite fits. My current obsession is the show Arcane, and I stumbled upon this gorgeous vinyl of the season 2 soundtrack and I added to my list immediately! I love pretty vinyls and my goal over the holidays is to take out my record player more often. And lastly, I discovered this nail polish company, mooncat, from one of my bookish mutuals on Instagram and they have one of the best formulas I’ve ever used. I’ve loved nail polish for as long as I can remember and doing my nails has always been a calming activity for me. My collection contains the standard OPI and essie of course, but the variation in colors and finishes (the one on this list changes colors based on temperature!) really sets this brand apart for me.
Drew Burnett Gregory, Senior Editor
First of all, I messed up and didn’t get the Love Lies Bleeding Blu-Ray when it was released in June, forgetting that A24 often only does limited releases of their films. So now I would like someone to spend double the initial cost to get it for me from eBay. Next, I’m done with AirPods! I don’t like them! The sound quality is bad and they’re impossible to clean and I want to commit to some big over the ear headphones. Speaking of retro, I got a super 8 camera this year and would love some film. The last semi-reasonable thing is a custom Jigsaw puzzle of the poster of my favorite Almódovar movie, Law of Desire. Puzzles as a way of relaxation is something I stole from fellow editor Riese and usually I just get used ones for $5 from thrift stores (even though they’re sometimes missing a piece or two). Part of that is cost, part of that is the expensive ones are rarely exactly what I want anyway. So until the Criterion Collection starts making puzzles, I’m asking for a custom one.
Finally, the main thing I want is to travel. This isn’t happening, but I haven’t left North America since 2015 and it makes me SAD. I’ve always wanted to go to Berlin for gay reasons and Jewish heritage reasons, and wishlists are all about wishing so here I am wishing I could go.
Simona ,
Simona Coltello
Ok, I’ll start by saying I gifted the dysphoria plushie to my ex last christmas, and as he was opening it up I knew I fucked up by not ordering one for myself, too. That one or the anxiety bunny omg, they are both so cute. Moving on to boring things, I really love Almanac Press and Genderfail. They are my fav queer trans* publishing house and I can’t wait to get my hands on their new books as I have just finished reading their last publications. Still laughing thinking about the story Be Oackley (G.F.) tells in his book about the time he had to lock his risograph machine in the street with a bike lock cause he wasn’t able to lift it alone in his studio.
Kylo Freeman, For Them CEO and Founder
Sa'iyda Shabazz, Writer
The theme this year is that there is no theme! I am trying to vary my jacket game, because all I wear is hoodies, and it’s time for a change. I have been coveting a hybrid sweatshirt/denim jacket forever, and my kid got one this fall, so now I have to have one too. If accidental twinning happens, so be it. Earlier this year, I got into hand lettering and calligraphy, and I’m always on the hunt for good pens. One of the people I follow on social media uses these, and they look awesome. And to zone out the chaos in my house and focus on my lettering, I need music. My ears are getting too old for in-ear headphones, so I want a good pair that go over the ear and feed my sense of nostalgia. Finally, I lowkey started a baking side hustle, and I need some silicone mats to make less of a mess when I’m baking copious amounts of cookies. Parchment paper is not the way to go.
Valerie Anne, Writer
The theme here is that I’m a huge nerd. These are things my nerdy little heart deeply desires but that I can’t bring myself to buy for myself so close to the holidays, when my money will be going to gifts for others and travel, etc. I want a gaming monitor because I stream on Twitch semi-regularly, and I occasionally venture from Playstation games to PC or Switch games, and I know that will be a lot easier if I had a second screen. The backpack is something I’ve had my eye on for a while, because Wanda Maximoff is the love of my life, but I can’t justify the price point for myself. The Typewriter is a fun hobby AND will make a great decoration in my writing space. I collect Funko POPs and even though at the time of this writing I haven’t seen the Wicked movie yet, I have no doubt I will love it and already want to add those girls to my collection. I love a puzzle and have all the other Critical Role puzzles, but not this Vox Machina one yet. And last but certainly not least, an item I was going to remove when I noticed it was also on Nic’s list, but considering we did joint reviews of the series together and are both equally obsessed with it, it feels fitting that our lists have a little overlap.
Stef Rubino, Writer
Well, I guess most of this list is predictable. Honestly, a lot of these items are more practical than anything else, and that’s usually what ends up happening when I’m tasked to think of things I want for Christmas. Money’s been tight, and I just haven’t gotten around to getting any of this stuff. The New Balance shoes and the Moonstruck hat are definitely a splurge because they cost way too much, but I love them both. I desperately need a pair of more neutral sneakers that aren’t black and grey or some combination of lighter colors, and I really like the look of these. I decided earlier this year that I’m leaning into becoming a hat guy, and I think as both a lover of the film and a full-blooded Italian-American, this would be a great one to add to the collection. I’ve been meaning to buy one of these Westside Barbell t-shirts for about a year now. WSBB is one of the old school powerlifting powerhouses that was run by this legendary lifter/coach Louie Simmons, who really revolutionized the way we train for the sport but was also rather fanatical in a sometimes harsh way. I watched the documentary on the club, Westside vs. The World, when I first started lifting and felt like I needed to “earn” this shirt with time and dedication. I think I have now. The Xero Prio shoes are just a replacement for the ones I currently have. I use barefoot shoes for all of my lifting with the exception of squats, and my pair is due for retirement due to wear and also the fact that I can’t get the lifting chalk and baby powder out of them for the life of me. Speaking of squats, I’m grateful I can do them now, but I need to improve my shoulder mobility just a little bit so they’re less taxing. A little set of steel mace bells would allow me to do some weighted shoulder mobility drills at home in between waiting for food to be done cooking or while watching TV. They’re small enough to be stored anywhere, too, which is a huge bonus.
Nico Hall, Team Writer
Things have been interesting and fun and also quite busy, so while this list may seem disparate, it is in fact, cohesive and representative of the four blocks of the food pyramid of life. The first block is chess. Look. I have had the good fortune of being on some long road trips with friends recently…however, they are missing one staple of my childhood road trips: the backseat chess games. I think a huge part of this is not having an analog chess set where the pieces magnetically adhere. This will also open up the opportunity for chess games in all kinds of situations, limiting me not with gravity, but only my imagination. The second block is flavor. I had the chili crisp once…that chili crisp from Fly By Jing…and while I do love Lao Gan Ma, I also want all the things in this kit, and I want them on my food. If someone was trying to show me that they understand why I don’t particularly get excited about gifts of chocolate, they would get me this. Thirdly, the third block is something like creativity but also horror. I had the immense pleasure of working at a haunted house as a scare actor this year, but one thing that irked me continually was the fact that my mouth looked…normal? I tried a number of solutions, but I think I’m ready for the special effects mouth colorant designed EXACTLY FOR THIS PURPOSE. As tasty as corn syrup-based blood is to eat all night, it would be cool if the color just simply stayed, you know? (We’ll deal with the issue of being more permanently bloodstained in daily life later.) FINALLY, the fourth component of the pyramid is sport. While I’ve been enjoying a range of physical activities, In particular, I’ve delighted in getting into knife throwing as a bit of hand-eye coordination-based fun over this past summer. I’ve made use of the knives I have, but I can’t forever ignore the fact that there are knives specifically for throwing target practice, and I sure would adore a beginner set. Ultimately, these four gifts would really set me up for the year ahead and whatever it may bring.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, Managing Editor
Perhaps you’ve noticed a theme here. I indeed want all new tennis shit with a focus on stuff I can wear for practice/warmup now that it’s getting “chillier” in Florida (okay but for real I showed up to a match the other day when it was FORTY NINE DEGREES which is wild for down here, and I was freezing!). I have zero brand loyalty when it comes to tennis gear and clothes — I figure unless a brand is sponsoring me, what’s the point!!! And I don’t think brands are necessarily chomping at the bit to sponsor a 32-year-old amateur tennis player THOUGH I THINK THEY WOULD BE SMART TO REPRESENT THAT DEMO. I own a mixture of mostly Prince, Wilson, and then whatever I find at the thrift store (tennis clothes are easy to find at thrift stores — I have a theory people try to pick up the sport because they think it’s just like pickleball and then realize how hard/technical it is and quit). I don’t own any Fila yet, because it’s on the higher end, but their looks are so classic. I tend to get tennis stuff in green, navy, and white because it covers my bases for what I’m supposed to wear for both of the teams I’m on.
I also want a new racquet but I didn’t include that here because I’d need to trial some options to figure out exactly which one I want. I also want an REI gift card, because that’s where I get all my pre- and during-match “fuel” like sports beans (iykyk) and energy gu. I also want a bulk box of balls or a subscription for balls (is that a thing?). Some nice socks would be a slay, too.
Laneia , Director of Operations
Some might say I don’t need Another Lamp — in fact some have said as much to my face — and yet I reject this out of hand. I will always need Another Lamp. You could place Another Lamp into my left hand and I would simply say, “Yes good, and what of my right?” Similarly, I imagine it could be argued that I don’t need another set of wind chimes. Again, such a limited outlook on my life specifically but also all lives! As student council president, I promise each and every one of you will receive Another Wind Chime, and I win in a landslide. Now look at this Købenstyle casserole dish with its trivet lid. Do I live in a parallel universe where nothing hurts, birdsong fills the unadulterated air, books borrowed on Libby auto-renew? No, but I could possibly convince myself otherwise if only I had this charming little dutch oven. Please bring me this delicate bracelet in 14k white gold with my dead mother’s birthstone, that’s perfect. I also require a vintage ceramic ashtray that exudes some air of calamity or abandon. And finally Fishwife, still. Smoked marine life packed thoughtfully into tins, mermaids puffing their pipes. Six or seven of these 3-packs would likely get me through to Spring and honestly isn’t that such a reasonable goal?
1. Kayla not your ENTIRE gift list being tennis stuff hahaha
2. Riese, I have glass mixing bowls of all sizes and these are an absolute MUST
3. God, looking back on my list I AM SUCH A BOY
4. What is the queer curse of looking at gift lists from people I adore and being like “I should buy everyone one thing off their list” when I do not have the money to do that. To me, this feels like the dyke at my core but more likely some kind of childhood trauma
kristen also psychologically has whatever is going on in #4