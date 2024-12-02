Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Team Holigay Gift Guide 2024

Well, I guess most of this list is predictable. Honestly, a lot of these items are more practical than anything else, and that’s usually what ends up happening when I’m tasked to think of things I want for Christmas. Money’s been tight, and I just haven’t gotten around to getting any of this stuff. The New Balance shoes and the Moonstruck hat are definitely a splurge because they cost way too much, but I love them both. I desperately need a pair of more neutral sneakers that aren’t black and grey or some combination of lighter colors, and I really like the look of these. I decided earlier this year that I’m leaning into becoming a hat guy, and I think as both a lover of the film and a full-blooded Italian-American, this would be a great one to add to the collection. I’ve been meaning to buy one of these Westside Barbell t-shirts for about a year now. WSBB is one of the old school powerlifting powerhouses that was run by this legendary lifter/coach Louie Simmons, who really revolutionized the way we train for the sport but was also rather fanatical in a sometimes harsh way. I watched the documentary on the club, Westside vs. The World, when I first started lifting and felt like I needed to “earn” this shirt with time and dedication. I think I have now. The Xero Prio shoes are just a replacement for the ones I currently have. I use barefoot shoes for all of my lifting with the exception of squats, and my pair is due for retirement due to wear and also the fact that I can’t get the lifting chalk and baby powder out of them for the life of me. Speaking of squats, I’m grateful I can do them now, but I need to improve my shoulder mobility just a little bit so they’re less taxing. A little set of steel mace bells would allow me to do some weighted shoulder mobility drills at home in between waiting for food to be done cooking or while watching TV. They’re small enough to be stored anywhere, too, which is a huge bonus.