Q:

I’m a trans man and most queer people read me as a butch lesbian, but I really like this. This has been confusing me for years, I’m positive I’m a man but butch does feel right too and I always relate heavily to butches. I know trans men sometimes are lesbians but it’s not just that, I like femininity; I like to dress up sometimes, I can be quite girly. Basically I’m a feminine trans man that fits in best with butches but knows he doesn’t really fit the definition. I guess my questions are how fem can butches be? Can trans men be butches? And what makes a butch, butch?

A:

Hey, OP. I’m Summer and I think it’s great that you’ve found congruence in two identities that others would find mismatched. It speaks to a sureness about yourself that only exists when you’ve found something that fits you, and are prepared to live it. Kudos!

Now, for your question. Mixing femininity with butch identity has existed for as long as being butch has existed. Butch identity is occasionally traced back to androgyny in the 1920s, and as we know, androgyny isn’t devoid of femininity. Portraits by Romaine Brooks famously depict androgynous and masculine women of many stripes. Brooks’ self-portraits and photos also depict multitudes of fashion and character that aren’t always fixed to femininity or masculinity.

Butch-ness has never emerged out of isolation. In some of its formative decades in Berlin, butch existence merged into queerness in a way that seems familiar today: take-all-comers queer clubs where people came as they were in contravention of cis-het norms. The idea of fixed identities based on preset characteristics and boundary fences should sound pretty absurd to queer people, but it doesn’t stop us from petty gatekeeping and arguments. Butch identity is no exception.

If it gives you comfort, your question has been asked by almost every butch since butch became a thing. There’s nothing more concretely queer than asking if we’re queer enough. Femmes of all stripes on the other side of the fence are asking their version of the same. I’ve never met a trans person who didn’t question their identity long after everyone else was sure of it. I don’t think queer people benefit from fences and gatekeeping because it separates us from the diverse expressions and interests we originated out of. Doubt pecks away at queer psyches every day and I don’t think we need to introduce more.

For those of us who do enjoy categories, butch femininity is already covered. Soft butch and futch (femme butch) are well-established identities. The exact difference between those two groups isn’t clear because the difference should only make sense in the mind of someone who identifies with one or the other.

Trans men who lean into less confined versions of masculinity often do so by keeping some androgyny or femininity in their lives. They do so for understandable and relatable reasons. Cis masculinity can be very hostile to queer people and corrosive to enjoying a full life. Trans people often find comfort in queer groupings. Transition doesn’t require a hard swing to the opposite alignment and there’s nothing wrong with retaining femininity or masculinity in places that make sense. Queer joy often derives from freeing ourselves from categories except those that spur a happier life. I think your situation is one of those situations where the label has reached the limit of its usefulness and it’s time to cultivate something personalized to you.

So, how feminine can a butch be and still be butch? As femme as you want until you bump into your comfort zone. You don’t sound insecure to me, so I suspect any amount of masculinity you’re comfortable with will be sufficient to hold your secure self-esteem up.

Can trans men be butches? I don’t see why not, unless we want to return to viciously gatekeeping queerness. Others may not see the congruency in your identity that you do, but I think we’re all accustomed to resistance and occasionally explaining ourselves. Good people will understand or see your vibrancy even if they don’t fully grasp your identity. Before I transitioned, I sometimes said I felt like a lesbian in a man’s body because being a heterosexual man just didn’t make sense to me. Even if those identities are incongruent, they made sense to me and gave me comfort. That’s what mattered.

What makes a butch butch? My guy, we were fighting over stuff like that back when the mortar that made up Stonewall was still limestone. Defining personal identity is something that exists on geologic timescales. All I know is I’m sure I’m not butch and you know you are. That’s the ideal starting point. You are butch. You can draw out your version of butch from there. Add to it as you please.

I think you’re already on the right track. You opened your letter with, “I’m a trans man and most queer people read me as a butch lesbian, but I really like this.” It sounds like you’ve already found something that works for you. The only adjustment I’d recommend working toward is replacing the ‘but’ in that statement with ‘and’ and seeing if you feel better about it.

