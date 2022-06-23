Happy Pride to Beanie Feldstein, Who Just Got Engaged!

🚨 Beanie Feldstein engagement alert! 🚨

Hey, what better way to celebrate Pride month than by getting engaged to your girlfriend?! Beanie Feldstein — the Booksmart icon and frequent No Filter star — said yes to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts, posting a series of adorable proposal photos on Instagram.

Beanie, who looked like an absolute rom-com lead in her pink gingham dress and matching hair bow, also posted the proposal photo on her Instagram story, scored by the ABBA song “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” and personally, I think all major life announcements should be accompanied by an ABBA song. “You make happier than I knew was possible,” Beanie wrote in the story post. “I love you.”

🥺

According to Beanie’s posted photos, proposal celebrations included her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever as well as her brother Jonah Hill.

The two have been dating for about four years, originally meeting on the set of How to Build a Girl, which Beanie starred in and Bonnie co-produced. (Please, I am begging the pair to put out a line of something called Beanie & Bonnie.) Their romance really has been rom-com material since the beginning. In December 2018, Beanie posted a photo of Bonnie on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with an absurdly adorable caption: “i took this photo of @bonnie_chance the night i knew i was in love with her. she made fun of my bowling skills and then belted karaoke loud enough for all of london to hear her. she’s the brightest, silliest, warmest, most loving woman and i can’t believe she’s mine. happy birthday, bon. you deserve the world.”

As someone who also fell in love with my girlfriend over lots of bowling and karaoke, I am simply sobbing.

In an interview with Bustle last June, when asked where she sees herself in 16 years, Beanie said:

“Sixteen years from now I hope to be living in New York City or London, married to my girlfriend, and have babies and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows, and plays that feel meaningful and exciting and profound.”

Well, it looks like she won’t have to wait a full 16 years for the marriage part. I hope Beanie achieves all her dreams and more!!!!!!!

“I am constantly proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Beanie said in the same Bustle Pride interview. Well, a very happy Pride indeed to Beanie and Bonnie!