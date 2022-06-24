My power was out for half the day today and I had to flee to a public library for air conditioning (please support public libraries!!), so that’s how I’m doing.
Queer as in F*ck You
“In February, Jones tweeted out her own frustrations. ‘It’s all a popularity contest and politics in wbb. In mbb you just gottah be the best. In wbb you gottah be the best player, best looking, most marketable, most IG followers, just to sit at the endorsement table. Thank God for overseas because my bag would’ve been fumbled.’
‘Not to mention me being a black lesbian woman,’ she added. ‘Lord the seats disappearing from the table as I speak.'”
Who Gets to Be the Face of the WNBA? Jonquel Jones Is Ready for Her Close-Up.
Brittney Griner’s Supporters Call on Biden to Strike a Deal to Free Her, sure I post BG links often — but this one includes the uniquely horrifying fact that it’s June and supposedly the Biden administration has not even begun to negotiate her release.
Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained by Russia since Feb.: "My push is for the American administration right now, the Biden administration, to do exactly that. To make a deal for BG because she is wrongfully detained." #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/YYTvY2tSRf
It might just be sports gay news day at Autostraddle. IDK. Transgender Footballers in Germany Can Choose Men’s or Women’s Team
They, Then and Now. “Asking for pronouns has become a social standard. Who is it serving?”
Trans Chefs Are Reshaping Restaurants — Here’s How
The Bittersweet Experience of Celebrating Pride in Florida by Kristen Arnett!!
Out Magazine Is Now Under New, LGBTQ+ Ownership. “The new company — now known as Equal Pride — is the largest LGBTQ+ owned and operated media company in the United States.”
Saw This, Thought of You
The 13 Best Black T-Shirts On The Internet (Because Everyone Needs One). Okay, fair.
How to Be a Good Person Without Annoying Everyone
A Recession Could Weaken the Work-From-Home Revolution
Political Snacks
The Supreme Court Strips Us of Miranda Warnings. “Today, Justice Alito ruled that you have constitutional rights, but no right to know what they are.”
And buckle up buddy, we’re not done yet! Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Law Limiting Guns in Public (to be read along with that one, The Next Fight Over Guns in America)
And another one! Supreme Court’s Religious School Ruling Signals ‘Dangerous Road’ for LGBTQ Rights, Advocates Say
And a gentle reminder that the overturning of Roe could happen at any point now that this year’s big Supreme Court decisions are rolling out. If you haven’t yet, please consider giving to an abortion fund in a state where abortion might imminently become difficult to obtain or illegal.
I mean sure if companies want to pay more for their returning work force because of an increase in everything. It will only hurt their bottom lines. Gone will be the, “I’ll keep working until I’m finished,” and back will come the, “I’m leaving now so I don’t sit 3 hours in traffic.” Progressive companies will remain flexible. My company is permanent WFH. We have “small one-room locations” in Canada, Ireland, DE, FL, and CA with employees spread out all over the globe. My wife also is forever WFH at her job because neither of her bosses want to return and one of her bosses is the CEO so, it’s not the end for everyone. It’s the end for companies run by aging dinosaurs that want control over your every move – like the fascist Republicans. So are they companies I’d want to work for? Doubtful.