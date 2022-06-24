My power was out for half the day today and I had to flee to a public library for air conditioning (please support public libraries!!), so that’s how I’m doing.

Queer as in F*ck You

“In February, Jones tweeted out her own frustrations. ‘It’s all a popularity contest and politics in wbb. In mbb you just gottah be the best. In wbb you gottah be the best player, best looking, most marketable, most IG followers, just to sit at the endorsement table. Thank God for overseas because my bag would’ve been fumbled.’

‘Not to mention me being a black lesbian woman,’ she added. ‘Lord the seats disappearing from the table as I speak.'”

Who Gets to Be the Face of the WNBA? Jonquel Jones Is Ready for Her Close-Up.

Brittney Griner’s Supporters Call on Biden to Strike a Deal to Free Her, sure I post BG links often — but this one includes the uniquely horrifying fact that it’s June and supposedly the Biden administration has not even begun to negotiate her release.

Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained by Russia since Feb.: "My push is for the American administration right now, the Biden administration, to do exactly that. To make a deal for BG because she is wrongfully detained." #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/YYTvY2tSRf — The ReidOut (@thereidout) June 23, 2022

It might just be sports gay news day at Autostraddle. IDK. Transgender Footballers in Germany Can Choose Men’s or Women’s Team

They, Then and Now. “Asking for pronouns has become a social standard. Who is it serving?”

Trans Chefs Are Reshaping Restaurants — Here’s How

The Bittersweet Experience of Celebrating Pride in Florida by Kristen Arnett!!

Out Magazine Is Now Under New, LGBTQ+ Ownership. “The new company — now known as Equal Pride — is the largest LGBTQ+ owned and operated media company in the United States.”

Saw This, Thought of You

The 13 Best Black T-Shirts On The Internet (Because Everyone Needs One). Okay, fair.

How to Be a Good Person Without Annoying Everyone

A Recession Could Weaken the Work-From-Home Revolution

Political Snacks

The Supreme Court Strips Us of Miranda Warnings. “Today, Justice Alito ruled that you have constitutional rights, but no right to know what they are.”

And buckle up buddy, we’re not done yet! Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Law Limiting Guns in Public (to be read along with that one, The Next Fight Over Guns in America)

And another one! Supreme Court’s Religious School Ruling Signals ‘Dangerous Road’ for LGBTQ Rights, Advocates Say

And a gentle reminder that the overturning of Roe could happen at any point now that this year’s big Supreme Court decisions are rolling out. If you haven’t yet, please consider giving to an abortion fund in a state where abortion might imminently become difficult to obtain or illegal.