89 Abortion Funds That You Can Give To Immediately

Today, I am numb.
I haven’t been able to wrap my head around today’s Supreme Court ruling without a fresh wave of nausea. We all knew it was coming, right? We knew back in May when an early leaked draft of today’s decision first circulated. We knew in the years before that. We knew that the end game has always been Roe v. Wade.
It was always coming, and today was the day.
In today’s decision to the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which is about a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks — in unambiguous language, and a 6-3 majority vote, the Court overturned Roe, as well as another case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the central tenet of Roe but allowed states to restrict access as long as they did not place “an undue burden” on people seeking abortions. From the decision, “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.” (You can read a full annotated version of the decision yourself.)
What comes next is overwhelming and can feel impossible. But what I do know is this — the fight is not done. It can’t be. 50 years ago we were promised a legal right our bodies and a group of extremists made it their life’s work to have that right taken back away. But if they can dedicate their lives to undoing the work of Roe, then I can surely dedicate mine to making sure those rights become enshrined, protected, and never taken away again.
I wanted to highlight at least one very specific, actionable thing you can do right now.
What Is an Abortion Fund?
Over the last few months, you’ve probably seen calls to support abortion funds, and you’ll probably see more in the days and months to come. They provide financial and/or material (transportation, mental health care, volunteer assistance, etc) support to those who need an abortion. They’ve been around for decades. For those most vulnerable who need immediate aid now, and this is tangible way to show up and support.
You can donate (or learn how to volunteer!) with the organizations listed below.
As of today, right now, in about half of the states in the U.S., abortion has become severely restricted or outlawed. I have put an [*] next to states where abortions are restricted, likely to become prohibited, or where the future of abortion restrictions is uncertain in the days and weeks to come. I have put an an [**] next to states where, as of this writing, abortions are already banned. This comes from New York Times reporting, and as they update their states list, I will also update ours.
The purpose of this system is to draw attention to the inequity in safe abortion access in this country, and who is left with the least amount of resources available in light of today’s decision (and for many people, long before that, too). If you live in one of the 21 states, and DC, where the right to abortion is legally protected — recognize your privilege, and support beyond the guaranteed safety net your community.
Give to an Abortion Fund Today
Some of these funds have “women” in their title. Not all people who are in need of abortions are women. However, in the interest of providing the widest breadth of information to those who may be in need, in parts of the country where access is in immediate jeopardy, we only included funds that have “women” in the title if there was no other fund available in that state. We recognize it’s a delicate line, and one not one we take lightly. Safe abortion access is critical for trans patients, and should always be a priority.
Alaska
Northwest Abortion Access Fund
Alabama *
Alabama Cohosh Collaborative
Yellowhammer Fund
ARC — Southeast
Arizona *
Abortion Fund of Arizona
Tucson Abortion Support Collective
Donate to Multiple Arizona Funds at Once, including Indigenous Women Rising (Arizona)
Arkansas *
Arkansas Abortion Support Network
California
Colorado
Cobalt Fund
Colorado Doula Project
Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights
District of Columbia
Delaware
Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Delaware
Florida *
Florida Access Network
Emergency Medical Assistance Inc.
Tampa Bay Abortion Fund
ARC — Southeast
Donate to Multiple Florida Abortion Funds at Once
Georgia *
ARC — Southeast
The Feminist Center (Atlanta)
Hawaii
University of Hawaii Reproductive Justice Fund
Idaho *
Northwest Abortion Access Fund
Illinois
Indiana *
All-Options Hoosier Abortion Fund
Iowa *
deProsse Access Fund of the Emma Goldman Clinic
Iowa Abortion Access Fund
Kansas *
Kentucky **
A Fund, Inc
Kentucky Health Justice Network
Louisiana **
Maine
Massachusetts
Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts
Eastern Massachusetts Abortion Fund
Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts
Maryland
Baltimore Abortion Fund
DC Abortion Fund – MD
Michigan *
Reclaim MI WIN Fund
Fountain Street Fund
Minnesota
HOTDISH Militia (Hand Over The Decision It’s Healthcare)
Our Justice’s Abortion Assistance Fund
Just the Pill
Mississippi *
Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund
ARC — Southeast
Missouri **
Montana *
Nebraska *
Nebraska Abortion Resources
Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence
Nevada
New Hampshire
Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Jersey Abortion Access Fund
New Mexico
Mariposa Fund
West Fund NM
Indigenous Women Rising (New Mexico)
NMRCRC
New York
North Carolina *
North Dakota *
North Dakota Women in Need Abortion Access Fund
Ohio *
Preterm Access Fund
Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund
Oklahoma **
Oregon
Cascades Abortion Support Collective
Northwest Abortion Access Fund
Pennsylvania *
Western Pennsylvania Fund for Choice
Rhode Island
Women’s Health and Education Fund
South Carolina *
Carolina Abortion Fund – SC
Palmetto State Abortion Fund
ARC — Southeast
South Dakota **
Justice Through Empowerment Network
Tennessee *
Texas *
The Afiya CenterThe Bridge Collective
The Clinic Access Support Network
Frontera Fund
Fund Texas Choice
Jane’s Due Process
Lilith Fund
Texas Equal Access Fund
West Fund
Utah *
Vermont
Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom
Virginia *
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund
DC Abortion Fund – VA
New River Abortion Access Fund
Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project
Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League
Washington
Northwest Abortion Access Fund
West Virginia *
Holler Health Justice
West Virginia FREE Choice Fund
Wisconsin *
Wyoming *
Chelsea’s Fund
Pro-Choice Wyoming
