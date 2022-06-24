89 Abortion Funds That You Can Give To Immediately

Today, I am numb.



I haven’t been able to wrap my head around today’s Supreme Court ruling without a fresh wave of nausea. We all knew it was coming, right? We knew back in May when an early leaked draft of today’s decision first circulated. We knew in the years before that. We knew that the end game has always been Roe v. Wade.



It was always coming, and today was the day.



In today’s decision to the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which is about a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks — in unambiguous language, and a 6-3 majority vote, the Court overturned Roe, as well as another case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the central tenet of Roe but allowed states to restrict access as long as they did not place “an undue burden” on people seeking abortions. From the decision, “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.” (You can read a full annotated version of the decision yourself.)

What comes next is overwhelming and can feel impossible. But what I do know is this — the fight is not done. It can’t be. 50 years ago we were promised a legal right our bodies and a group of extremists made it their life’s work to have that right taken back away. But if they can dedicate their lives to undoing the work of Roe, then I can surely dedicate mine to making sure those rights become enshrined, protected, and never taken away again.

I wanted to highlight at least one very specific, actionable thing you can do right now.

This post was originally written in 2021 and has been updated and republished twice this year, including today, because there is no way off this rollercoaster except to rely on ourselves, our advocacy, bear down and to fight.

What Is an Abortion Fund?

Over the last few months, you’ve probably seen calls to support abortion funds, and you’ll probably see more in the days and months to come. They provide financial and/or material (transportation, mental health care, volunteer assistance, etc) support to those who need an abortion. They’ve been around for decades. For those most vulnerable who need immediate aid now, and this is tangible way to show up and support.

You can donate (or learn how to volunteer!) with the organizations listed below.



As of today, right now, in about half of the states in the U.S., abortion has become severely restricted or outlawed. I have put an [*] next to states where abortions are restricted, likely to become prohibited, or where the future of abortion restrictions is uncertain in the days and weeks to come. I have put an an [**] next to states where, as of this writing, abortions are already banned. This comes from New York Times reporting, and as they update their states list, I will also update ours.

The purpose of this system is to draw attention to the inequity in safe abortion access in this country, and who is left with the least amount of resources available in light of today’s decision (and for many people, long before that, too). If you live in one of the 21 states, and DC, where the right to abortion is legally protected — recognize your privilege, and support beyond the guaranteed safety net your community.

Give to an Abortion Fund Today

Some of these funds have “women” in their title. Not all people who are in need of abortions are women. However, in the interest of providing the widest breadth of information to those who may be in need, in parts of the country where access is in immediate jeopardy, we only included funds that have “women” in the title if there was no other fund available in that state. We recognize it’s a delicate line, and one not one we take lightly. Safe abortion access is critical for trans patients, and should always be a priority.

Alaska

Northwest Abortion Access Fund

Alabama *

Alabama Cohosh Collaborative

Yellowhammer Fund

ARC — Southeast

Arizona *

Abortion Fund of Arizona

Tucson Abortion Support Collective

Donate to Multiple Arizona Funds at Once, including Indigenous Women Rising (Arizona)

Arkansas *

Arkansas Abortion Support Network

California

ACCESS Reproductive Justice

Colorado

Cobalt Fund

Colorado Doula Project

Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights

District of Columbia

DC Abortion Fund

Delaware

Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Delaware

Florida *

Florida Access Network

Emergency Medical Assistance Inc.

Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

ARC — Southeast

Donate to Multiple Florida Abortion Funds at Once

Georgia *

ARC — Southeast

The Feminist Center (Atlanta)

Hawaii

University of Hawaii Reproductive Justice Fund

Idaho *

Northwest Abortion Access Fund

Illinois

Chicago Abortion Fund

Indiana *

All-Options Hoosier Abortion Fund

Iowa *

deProsse Access Fund of the Emma Goldman Clinic

Iowa Abortion Access Fund

Kansas *

Kansas Abortion Fund

Kentucky **

A Fund, Inc

Kentucky Health Justice Network

Louisiana **

New Orleans Abortion Fund

Maine

SAFE Maine

Massachusetts

Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts

Eastern Massachusetts Abortion Fund

Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts

Maryland

Baltimore Abortion Fund

DC Abortion Fund – MD

Michigan *

Reclaim MI WIN Fund

Fountain Street Fund

Minnesota

HOTDISH Militia (Hand Over The Decision It’s Healthcare)

Our Justice’s Abortion Assistance Fund

Just the Pill

Mississippi *

Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund

ARC — Southeast

Missouri **

Missouri Abortion Fund

Montana *

Susan Wicklund Fund

Nebraska *

Nebraska Abortion Resources

Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence

Nevada

Wild West Fund

New Hampshire

Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Jersey Abortion Access Fund

New Mexico

Mariposa Fund

West Fund NM

Indigenous Women Rising (New Mexico)

NMRCRC

New York

New York Abortion Access Fund

North Carolina *

Carolina Abortion Fund–NC

North Dakota *

North Dakota Women in Need Abortion Access Fund

Ohio *

Preterm Access Fund

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund

Oklahoma **

Roe Fund

Oregon

Cascades Abortion Support Collective

Northwest Abortion Access Fund

Pennsylvania *

Western Pennsylvania Fund for Choice

Rhode Island

Women’s Health and Education Fund

South Carolina *

Carolina Abortion Fund – SC

Palmetto State Abortion Fund

ARC — Southeast

South Dakota **

Justice Through Empowerment Network

Tennessee *

ARC — Southeast

Texas *

The Afiya CenterThe Bridge Collective

The Clinic Access Support Network

Frontera Fund

Fund Texas Choice

Jane’s Due Process

Lilith Fund

Texas Equal Access Fund

West Fund

Utah *

Utah Abortion Fund

Vermont

Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom

Virginia *

Blue Ridge Abortion Fund

DC Abortion Fund – VA

New River Abortion Access Fund

Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project

Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League

Washington

Northwest Abortion Access Fund

West Virginia *

Holler Health Justice

West Virginia FREE Choice Fund

Wisconsin *

Freedom Fund Wisconsin

Wyoming *

Chelsea’s Fund

Pro-Choice Wyoming