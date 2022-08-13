Baopu #102: What Did I Do This Summer?

By

A nine panel grid, hand drawn and colored in secondary colors featuring the character of Baoup, who is an Asian character with red hair: #1: Just a few weeks till school starts again!?, #2: But there's still so much I want to do! Like, #3: Going on a fabulous adventure!, #4: Make a whole new body of work!, #5: Relaxing all day long like a beautiful cloud, #6: To be fair, I did do a lot of important things..., #7 Like staying alive during heatwaves..., #8:... or not losing my mind from staring at my phone all day, and #9: Next summer is just around the corner!

Yao Xiao

Yao Xiao is a China-born illustrator based in New York City. Yao Xiao creates artwork depicting a poetic visual world where complex concepts and human emotions are examined, amplified, and given physical form. Her work has helped people all over the globe connect at unique moments, from the celebration of the 20 Year Anniversary of the SXSW Interactive Festival, to the grand release of pop singer Katy Perry's single 'Dark Horse.' She has created deeply emotional and beautiful graphics for editorial print publications, pop music record covers, concert posters and book covers. Yao Xiao's serialized comic Baopu currently runs monthly on Autostraddle. It is an original comic exploring the nuances in searching for identities, connections and friendships through the fictional life of a young, queer emigrant. Baopu stands for 'holding simplicity,' a Taoist ideal of wishing to return to a simpler state. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Etsy or her website.

Yao has written 105 articles for us.

