Also.Also.Also: I Can’t Believe Roxane Gay Invented Leather Jackets for This Rihanna Interview

Whew! It’s a late Tuesday that still feels like a Monday morning! Which tells you everything you need to know about my day! 48 hours worth of Monday morning. I hope you’re fairing better than I am, wherever you are!

Queer as in F*ck You

Warning: This will probably make you scream expletives – Trump Judge Lashes out at a Transgender Litigant in a Surprisingly Cruel Opinion

San Francisco Pride Members Pass Resolution to Ban Google, Youtube (And Alameda Sheriff Department) From Future Parades

“I Am The OPPOSITE Of A Perfectionist”: A Conversation With Archie Bongiovanni You definitely definitely want to read this interview between two Autostraddle comic G.O.A.T.S., Archie Bongiovanni and Annie Mok. I just love it when queer people who are the top of the fields are allowed to dig deep together, you know?

If you can look at this photo of Roxane Gay and not go immediately weak at the knees, you are a stronger person than I am.

I styled myself. This is no disrespect to the stylist on set but he presented me with a black champion sweatshirt and I SNAPPED. Also that’s why I look salty. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 20, 2020

Here’s the full interview, did I mention it’s with Rihanna? Talk about a real Top-off. Roxane Gay: “I’ve Never Failed the Same Way Twice”

Wondering if Roxane’s fiancée and one half of my favorite love story, Debbie Millman, had something cute to say about how hot she looked? You’re in luck. She did and I have it for you.

You’re my favorite cheerleader — roxane gay (@rgay) January 20, 2020

What Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Can’t Live Without. The gayest shopping list I’ve ever seen.

Saw This, Thought of You

How Feminist Artists of the 1970s Used Art to Condemn Sexual Violence

Missouri Could Jail Librarians for Lending ‘Age-Inappropriate’ Books. Your daily reminder that librarians are heroes.

Meet the Young Activists Tackling Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Crisis

Your Online Activity Is Now Effectively a Social ‘Credit Score’. Airbnb is “shadow banning” sex workers and activists. It matters. Pay attention.

The photography in this NYT piece is absolutely stunning. How 17 Outsize Portraits Rattled a Small Southern Town

Last Thursday was the 25th anniversary of the UConn – Tennessee Women’s Basketball Rivalry, and Heather picked this out for you: How One Game Grew Into a Phenomenon along with the following message, “love you forever, Pat.🧡”

Speaking of phenomenal women coaches in sports, Katie Sowers will become the first woman and the first LGBT person to coach in a Super Bowl. That’s already exciting, but check out this legends supporting legends content:

Congratulations to @KatieSowers of the @49ers, who will become the first woman to coach in the #SuperBowl. You have to see it to be it! 👏#NFL #trailblazer https://t.co/pWSGdo2FKI — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 20, 2020

Political Snacks

“That is what America wants King to remain: Frozen in perpetual optimism, urging more than demanding, appealing to America’s better angels rather than ruthlessly calling out its persistent demons. But that must not be done.”

The Agitated M.L.K. I Came to Love (and speaking of Martin Luther King, did you miss our stellar – if I may say so myself – MLK coverage yesterday? I have you covered: Black Queer People Can Learn From the Lost Queer Joy of the Civil Rights Movement and our roundtable that’s not to be missed What’s In Your Black Justice Toolkit?)

Excuse my enraged nerd hat, but this is NOT how archives work! National Archives Exhibit Blurs Images Critical of President Trump.

In case you missed it: The New York Times editorial board endorsed two women running for President. And I guess Hillary Clinton had some things to say today about Bernie Sanders? Y’all please don’t yell in the comments. I just work here. Thanks and have a good rest of your day!