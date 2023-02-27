Alison Brie Is Bisexual, Has Been Waiting for the Right Tweet To Tell You

You know how some people have such strong bisexual energy you’re just kind of waiting for them to come out, or assuming they did come out and you missed it? Alison Brie has always been that kind of queer to me, from the moment she landed on Community. And guess what? I was right! In a BuzzFeed video from earlier this month, in which she and her hubby Dave Franco were promoting Somebody I Used to Know — read Nic’s review right here! — a Tweeter joked, “Listen I am bisexual for a reason and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome by Dave Franco and Alison Brie.” Dave and Alison do a very silly high five and Alison says, “That’s also why I’m bisexual.” Which makes her husband laugh because clearly she’s been wanting to say it out loud for a minute. “You’ve been waiting for this tweet from someone you don’t know who they are or what they look like?” he asks and she laughs too.

When I texted this information to my straight friend who is a huge Alison Brie stan, she asked me to “prove” that “I KNEW IT” by listing five roles Alison Brie played that were gay, and NO PROBLEM. Literally Thea Spyer on My Drunk History (as in Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer). Amber in Spin Me Round. Ruth, just like everybody else, on GLOW. Ally from the aforementioned Somebody I Used to Know. And obviously everyone on Happiest Season was gay besides the parents. BOOM!

I truly love this era we’re in where celebrities just keep coming out in the most casual ways. I feel like we’re reaching a place where I’m just going to start assuming everyone really is gay, unless otherwise stated. And like maybe I’ll make them say it three times. Maybe I’ll make them PROVE IT. What a wonderful world that would be.