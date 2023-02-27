It’s a beautiful Monday here in NYC and I hope it’s beautiful wherever you are too. Not even the weather, really, just: I hope something beautiful happens to you today. For one example, this Pop Culture Fix!
+ Queen Latifah hosted the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award for their public service. In their acceptance speech, they talked about their trans daughter, Zaya (who was granted a name change and legal transition in court last week), and called for action to protect the trans community. Their speech WILL make you cry. Brittani Nichols won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. Brittney and Cherelle Griner were honored and looking so fine. Keke Palmer won for her role as Izzy Hawthorne in Pixar’s Lightyear. Niecy Nash-Betts won for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Robin Roberts won for her 20/20 interview with First Lady Michelle Obama. And Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls took home the trophy for Best Reality Program. Purple was the color of the night!
+ Last night’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards had some gay-ish moments. For starters, Lisa Ann Walter brought Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix as her date — and if this is how that movie ended, I would have been gay a whole lot sooner! The White Lotus won Best Drama Ensemble. Stranger Things won for Best Stunt Ensemble. Yellow was the color of the night!
+ At Slate: The New Black Film Canon. “From Touki Bouki to Friday, the 75 greatest movies by Black directors, as chosen by our special panel of filmmakers and critics.”
+ HBO Max’s Twitter account seems, uh, confused about Ellie and Riley in The Last of Us.
+ This is really cool: 63 artists came together to create something called The Villaneve Flipbook, in which they all drew panels of Eve and Villanelle from Killing Eve — in their own styles, across all kinds of fictional universes — to create a two-minute microfilm out of 129 frames of art! (Spoiler alert: THEY SMOOCH!) You can buy the digital zine that makes up the film for five bucks and the proceeds go to ILGA World, The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. You can watch the film for free below!
+ Like me and you, Shania Twain thinks Tennessee’s new anti-drag legislation is b u l l s h i t.
+ Lesbian cricket legend Sarah Taylor and partner reveal their pregnancy!
+ Out WWE star Sonya Deville and partner Toni Cassano have announced their engagement!
+ Love love love Layshia Clarendon.
Episode 4 of “Changemakers” features Layshia Clarendon @Layshiac (he/they/she), the first openly trans/non-binary WNBA player and the first active WNBA player to have top surgery. They are the founder of the Layshia Clarendon Foundation.#DoItRight #NEONxGLAAD @Ally pic.twitter.com/3asQsJ6ZU8
Literal eyes popping out of my head at even a mere mention of Lisa Ann Walter, let alone that picture…good grief.
Sonya’s moved out of the gay girls who date girls who look like their straight bestie phase and into the gay girls who date girls who might could be their sister phase! I love that for her. Congrats to the happy couple.
😂 No too real!
Queer wrestling fans take our Ws where we may.
Please, I need to know if Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix are dating, if they are gay/bi, if they are there as friends – I’m getting a lot of mixed messages and am very confused!
The use of Harold here? *chef’s kiss!
(I have also been wondering these same questions, by the way)
I never watched the NAACP awards but tuned in because of Queen hosting and Abbott up for all those awards. I must say, I’m mad at myself for having never watched. What a great time and celebration. So laid back and enjoyable. I laughed, I cheered, and I cried, man did I cry (at BG, at Crump’s speech and at DWade and Gabrielle Union’s speeches).
HBO doing the BFF treatment. Come on now. Please. Anyone with even an iota of body language reading skills can see they are more than friends (or want to be). It’s embarrassing and insulting in 2023.
I’m glad Shania Twain is speaking out. Honestly, it’s needed. More celebrities, musicians, actors/actresses, entertainers, Broadway, playwrights, and so on, need to help the fight. I’m a couch warrior. I donate money. I make comments here and there, send emails and make phone calls, but who am I? No one. Just a citizen. Perhaps a possible tourist in one of these states one day. I’m no one. People with power need to yield it and be the actions for the voices, no matter however mighty and full, but yet constantly ignored.
✊🏻✊✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Gabrielle & Dwyane speech made me cry. You can really tell they care for Zaya(& all their kids). Glad we have allies & parents out there like that.