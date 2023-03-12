A+ Book Club for Finding the Fool: A Tarot Journey to Radical Transformation

Hey there both present and future tarot readers, I am here to announce our next A+ Read a Fucking Book Club with Meg Jones Wall, where we’ll be talking with her about their new book, Finding the Fool: A Tarot Journey to Radical Transformation, which you might recognize from Dani’s review! The book club will happen on a pop-up discord server just for the book club meet, on Wednesday, May 3rd at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.

Bring your questions about Tarot, about the book, about the importance of The Fool in Tarot’s journey, about writing about the Tarot — and spend some time with us in May!

The details:

How do I read Finding the Fool?

You can buy it from Bookshop or pre-order the audiobook via Libro.fm (out March 21), where both options support Autostraddle and indie bookstores! You can also request it from your local library!

How do I get on the pop-up Discord?

First, you’ll need to make sure you’re an A+ member! A+ members support everything Autostraddle does, and they get all kinds of bonus content as thanks — now including access to the A+ Read a Fucking Book Club!

A post will re-appear on the day of the event, behind the A+ paywall, with the link and join widget, about fifteen minutes before it starts at 4:45pm PST, so that A+ members can join.

When is this again?

It’s taking place on Wednesday, May 3rd, so you have plenty of time to dig into the book! It’s happening from 5pm PST to 6:30pm PST. Times in some other zones are as follows:

8 – 9:30pm, Eastern Standard Time

1am – 2:30am, London, UK

2am – 3:30am, Berlin, Germany

8am – 9:30am, Thursday, May 4th, Hong Kong

9am – 10:30am, Thursday, May 4th, Australian Central Time

The discord will close down after the book club finishes, but we’ll definitely have a general A+ book club in June…so get excited.

What if I can’t make it? The time doesn’t work for me :(

I’m sorry (especially if this is in the middle of the night where you are)! This is always so hard. We have to host most events within times that are reasonable for the team working them and the author participating. However, I will publish the transcript the following week behind the A+ paywall, so you will still be able to catch up on the chat!

P.S. If you’re in Europe (truly being hit the hardest by the time zone situation here) or anywhere else where this is straight up in the middle of the night for you, and you have a question you’d love to see asked, you can email me at nico[at]autostraddle.com with the subject line BOOK CLUB QUESTION and I’ll collect them all and ask them on your behalf, and then the transcript will be available the following week for you to check out! I know it’s not a perfect solution, but when it comes to events with live humans who go to sleep at night within their respective time zones, it’s the best we can do right now.

What will the event be like?

It will be a text-based Q&A within Discord. I (Nico) will be there to moderate / help with flow. Basically, read the book (or as much as you can), bring your questions for the author, and ask those questions in the chat! I think that you all will probably be able to come up with some really interesting ones for this book!

Accessibility

We want Autostraddle events to be as accessible as possible and we opted to go with a text-based chatting format via Discord in large part because it was one of the most accessible ways to hold this virtual event, not just in terms of audio/visual accessibility, but also because we know it can be hard to ask a question out loud or know when to jump into a conversation. We hope this helps things go as smoothly as is possible for a virtual event. That said, if there are accommodations that would make it easier for you to attend this event, please reach out to me at nico[at]autostraddle.com to let me know. Also, here’s a link to a guide on using Discord with a screen reader.