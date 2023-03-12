Nothing! It’s a miracle you were on time today so it’s no big deal.

Ask to be seated anyway. You’re hungry!

Send a quick text asking if you’re still on.

Send a passive aggressive text asking if they value your time.

Check their Instagram story to see what they were up to earlier.

Clear your search history. They don’t need to know you were up late Googling them.

Run to the bathroom to make sure your lipstick hasn’t smudged. (It hasn’t.)