2024 Emmys: Just The Gay Parts

The 2024 Emmys were, as most things are these days, jam-packed with hot queers in very fancy outfits. Unfortunately not all of those queer people won awards, but they sure did show up and look really good!

Lesbian Actor Jodie Foster Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series Emmy for True Detective: Night Country

She kissed her wife, actor/artist Alexandra Heddison (of Helena Peabody Knifeplay fame), thanked the Icelandic crew of True Detective: Night Country and thanked the Indigenous people of Alaska who told their stories. Her co-star, two-spirit actor Kali Reis, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress but did not win. Foster thanked Heddison, who she called “the love of my life” — we have been on such a journey as a community regarding how Jodie Foster acknowledges her female partners at awards shows! Foster is the second out lesbian to win this particular statue, as Sarah Paulson snagged one for playing Marcia Clark in The People vs O.J Simpson: American Crime Story. Previous queer, but not exactly out, winners include Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Stanwyck,

Gay Actor Jessica Gunning Wins Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series Emmy for Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Baby Reindeer. After Niecy Nash-Betts’ win for Dahmer in the 2023 Emmys, Gunning is now the third queer woman to win an Emmy in this category. (The first queer winner in the category was Eva La Gallienne in 1978, but the general public was unaware of her sexual orientation.) LGBTQ+ actors Nava Mau, Kali Reis, and Lily Gladstone were also nominated and did not win but also they looked great!

Queer Icon Alan Cumming Accepts Emmy for The Traitors

Queer legend Alan Cumming accepted the award for The Traitors, which secured its first win for Best Reality Series. Cumming wore a military-type pin but instead of sporting the flag colors of a specific country or the colors associated with specific honors it was a transgender flag. He also thanked the countries of Scotland and Holland.

Hacks Wins Best Comedy

Our dearly deeply beloved and deeply queer Hacks won for Best Comedy Series and queer actor Hannah Einbinder and tonight’s Best Comedy Lead Actress Emmy Winner Jean Smart looked deeply in love.

Liza Colón-Zayas Had a Historic Win

Although this is not gay news, it is relevant to our interests that Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina woman to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy when she won on Sunday night for The Bear. (Also of note is that she secured the win for Best Performance by a Straight Actress in a Straight Role in the Autostraddle TV Awards.)

Gay Power Couples On Emmys Red Carpet

Additional Members of the LGBT Community Doing Fashion On the Emmys Red Carpet

Nava Mau was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer. On the red carpet, she spoke to E! host Laverne Cox about the importance of trans representation on screen and everybody got a little teary!

Queer actor Devery Jacobs, an actor in Best Comedy Nominee Reservation Dogs, won an Autostraddle TV Award this year.

Ayo Edebiri, nominated for The Bear, wore Bottega Veneta. She won an Autostraddle TV Award for The Bear! Also, The Bear swept the other comedy acting awards, but Best Actress for a Comedy went to Jean Smart for Hacks.

Kirsten Kish was nominated for Top Chef but unfortunately they did not win. However she did win an in-house award for Arms.

Boxer/actor Kali Reis was nominated for acting in True Detective: Night Country.

Who Wore Red Artists4Ceasefire Pins at the 2024 Emmys?

Red pins, symbolizing support of Artists4Ceasefire, who are advocating for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost” were worn by a number of attendees, including Nicola Coughlan, Elise Mortyr, Caillin Puente, Devery Jacobs, Dallas Goldtooth, Brittani Nichols, and Caroline Joyner. Artists4Ceasefire supporters who won Emmys but weren’t wearing pins include Jon Stewart, Jean Smart, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Additional Gay Odds and Ends

An additional notation of gay things that occurred: Greta Lee and Lily Gladstone held hands and this was very erotic to me.

Gay weirdo Grace Kuhlenschmidt was amongst the writers who won an Emmy for The Daily Show.

Jane Lynch did a bit about coaches. Niecy Nash-Betts was part of a cringey tribute to television cops.

Very funny Gay Bowen Yang did a little Saturday Night Live bit.

Screenwriter, producer and director Greg Berlanti was given the Governor’s Award for his groundbreaking work in television, including his enormous role in advancing LGBTQ+ visibility, including so many of our most beloved series!

Steven Zaillian won for directing Ripley, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Also listen: Anna Sawai, who won Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Shōgun, plays a queer character in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which also stars Kiersey Clemons, and even if you feel like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is not your thing, it could be I think!