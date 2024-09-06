TIFF 2024: A Queer and Trans Festival Recap (LIVE UPDATES)

I’m back at TIFF for the third year in a row! The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the most celebrated and prestigious film festivals for a reason. But while many note its ability to predict Oscar nominees, I’ve found over the years that the real strength is in the breadth of programming. There are over 200 titles each year and that means a wide variety of big name films and plenty of hidden gems.

This year, I’ll be continuing a practice I started with this past Sundance, where every morning this piece will be updated with the new films I’ve watched or the new films that have had their press embargoes lifted. In addition to these mini capsule reviews, at least one full review will also publish.

The films here will include queer titles I didn’t want to write a lot about, but it will also include everything I watch. I love writing about queer cinema, but I also think there’s a lot of value in queer people analyzing art that may not be explicitly for us.

Mistress Dispeller (dir. Elizabeth Lo)

Mistress Dispeller is a miracle of documentary filmmaking. It is a film with footage that could only be captured by deception, yet only released after an ethical approach to permission.

The film follows Teacher Wang, a woman who works as a “mistress dispeller,” hired by wives who are being cheated on to intervene and break up their husbands’ affairs. But as manipulative as this may appear, Wang’s approach has a surprising sense of empathy. Rather than view the mistresses as an enemy, Wang views them as lonely and misguided.

That’s certainly the case in the central love triangle of the film. Elizabeth Lo had the wife’s permission from the beginning, but the husband and mistress were told they were simply part of a documentary about modern love in China. With a reserved and accomplished formal technoque, Lo captures the relationships on-screen with a lack of judgment fitting for Wang. All of the subjects are vulnerable and wise, and the kindness and skill of everyone involved might explain why the husband and mistress agreed to the film after being told the truth.

On-screen and in life, we want relationships and conflicts to have heroes and villains. But in this film and in Teacher Wang’s work, we’re all just human.

A Sisters’ Tale (dir. Leila Amini)

Leila Amini’s sister Nasreen dreams of being a singer despite Iran’s laws against women singing in public. Her desire to sing is both literal and an apt metaphor for her deeper desire. She wants her freedom — freedom to sing, freedom from her loveless marriage, freedom to look out for herself without hurting her loved ones.

By having the sort of access granted by making a documentary about one’s own family, Amini is able to deepen her film beyond its against-all-odds inspirational story. The best moments of the film are when Nasreen’s children — especially her son — are struggling with the repercussions of Nasreen’s goals. Real sacrifice is required, by Nasreen and those around her. But Nasreen rightfully believes to be the best mother possible she can’t raise her kids in an unhappy home, she can’t model for them someone who is passive. It’s a bold and powerful statement for her to value a life beyond survival. And it makes for a compelling documentary filled with nuance and love.

Went Up the Hill (dir. Samuel Van Grisen)

Full review.

Up Next: The Substance, Bonjour Tristesse