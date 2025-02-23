Quiz: Which 2025 Best Picture Nominee Are You?

We’re one week away from the 97th Academy Awards and it has been quite the awards season. From scandals to surprises, next Sunday will be the rare Oscars where several major categories feel up in the air. Personally, I’m rooting for Nickel Boys and The Brutalist and against Emilia Pérez. But while we wait for the ceremony, maybe you’re wondering which of the Best Picture nominees is most like you. Not which one is your favorite, but which one captures a core part of your personality. Well, great news! I’ve created a quiz to answer that very question.
Which 2025 Best Picture Nominee Are You?
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
