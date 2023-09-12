feature image photo by martin-dm via Getty Images
Q:
My gf and I have been together 2 years, and when we’re alone everything’s great. But when she tries to interact with other people it goes poorly almost every time. She’s bad at reading social situations, and very oblivious about the way she comes across. Whether it’s playful ribbing that comes out mean or talking about sensitive topics that make others uncomfortable, things often goes sour, usually without her noticing. It’s to the point where my friends don’t want to be around her, and I’ve watched a lot of her friends pull away too.
I don’t know what to do. She’s a good person, and I know in my heart that she’s trying. It hurts me to watch her put people off and lose friendships, and it bothers me that I feel like I can’t introduce her to anyone without worrying that something’s gonna go wrong. I want to talk to her about it, but I don’t want her to feel like I’m trying to “fix” her. I know her social skills aren’t my responsibility, but things aren’t getting better.
I feel stuck, and I’m starting to worry that everyone else is right to be uncomfortable and that I should run. What should I do here?
A:
I understand your frustration here, especially because it sounds like your girlfriend’s perception of social situations is very different from yours. We all face social anxiety in different ways, and for some folks these social nuances are much more difficult to navigate. I can tell that you’re really trying to support her here. You’ve been together for a fair amount of time, and you’ve noticed certain patterns like any partner would.
What I want to bring into question here is the word “fix.” It seems like you might perceive her issues as a “problem” because you see her behaviors as something that need to be “fixed.” Even though you yourself used quotations around the word and therefore seem to understand it isn’t a fair way to approach things, the fact that you still used the word suggests you might think there is indeed something to be fixed here. This is further reiterated by the fact that I can’t really tell from your letter if your girlfriend has sought any advice or guidance about this. I want to challenge your thought process a bit. Can we really fix someone, and more importantly, should we want to fix someone? Doesn’t “fixing” imply that a person’s inherently broken?
What I want to further question is your sense of discomfort with how she engages with both of your friends. Does she feel like she needs to change? Does she feel discomfort in social situations, or are you wanting to change her behaviors because you’re uncomfortable? When friends pull away from her, how does she react? Has she asked for any help or guidance here?
You can talk to her about what you’ve noticed, but it should be completely without judgment. See if this is something that even bothers her. If it does and she wants support in social situations, you both can decide how you want to support her by following her lead. If she doesn’t want to change, or doesn’t see a problem, then I think this is a time where you can reflect on why you feel (embarrassed? frustrated? disappointed?) by her.
Just because someone operates differently from you doesn’t mean they’re wrong, bad, or need help. It simply means they are different from you, and your normal isn’t their normal. I want to empower you to reflect on your own biases so you can empower her to be her most authentic self. You fell for her for who she is, so help her celebrate her strengths and embrace her wonderful differences!
that all makes sense, but at the same time “makes an effort to get along with my friends” seems like a reasonable thing to expect from someone you’re dating. obviously sometimes people have awful friends or whathaveyou, but there is nothing in the letter to indicate the girlfriend has brought concerns about LW’s friends/their behaviour to the LW
in the end, the LW did not ask “how can I get X to do/want something different,” which is so common in advice-asking spaces, and the answer to which is always “you cannot, the only person whose choices and mind you can change are your own.” the LW asked “how can I talk to my partner about this,” which is almost always the first step recommended, because it is usually the best course of action
I agree in that this LW has a problem that needs a solution.
And there’s no hint that the partner is an introvert who’d rather stay home than interact with people. That is a solution for an introvert/extrovert mismatch. And could be solution here if the partners don’t mind hanging out with friends solo.
I think the LW is looking for a conversation starter to ask her partner to change enough that she’s not insulting or alienating the LW’s friend when they interact.
The fact that it’s not only the LW’s friends, but the gf’s friends too is majorly concerning. That fact that the gf is not aware that she makes people uncomfortable is majorly concerning. I personally would not be dating someone who has such a severe lack of social awareness. The LW didn’t mention if the gf is neurodivergent, but even if that’s true, it shouldn’t be used as a hall pass for poor behavior. Plenty of neurodivergent people or people otherwise outside the norm manage to interact well socially; neurodivergency is not an all you can eat excuse. If I were the LW, I’d talk about this directly and calmly with the gf asap, because the LW is right to be concerned and this is a major point of incompatibility that will lead to eventual breakup or an unhappy and unproductive relationship if not addressed soon.
I mean, let’s not beat around the bush here. Whether we like it or not, as adults, we have a duty to learn social skills. Such is life. If my girlfriend made passive aggressive jokes and constantly brought up uncomfortable subjects around my friends and new people, I’d be seriously reconsidering the relationship if it wasn’t something she was actively working on improving.
I agree that the person asking for advice should absolutely approach it with no judgement.
But at the same time, the response and advice here is incorrect. It IS wrong to be passive aggressive towards your partner’s friends. Social anxiety is a thing – but it’s something that absolutely can be worked on and improved extraordinarily easily. You learn to talk about varied interests, you learn to find common subjects to identify with people, and you do not in any sense or form make harmful jokes about others.
This is how we as people learn and grow. To slam it down as “she doesn’t need fixing, this is just how some people are” keeps us in arrested development. We should be encouraging each other’s growth, not hindering it.
Yikes!
I guess ‘don’t read comments online’ also applies to queer websites! That’s on me for expecting better I guess. Why does the pressure of successful social interactions rest on the neurodivergent person alone? Once again we’re faced with the double empathy problem. Neurodivergent people are fully capable of socializing, it just tends to look different. And you can tell from the question that GF is clearly trying and is an active participant in socializing. Why don’t people meet her halfway? Why must she be the one to conform to the expected societal standards set by a dominant group? Sounds kinda familiar! Almost kinda like queerness! I want to echo Em’s words, different =/= bad. You’d think we’d learned this lesson by now.
Same!!! Thank you for echoing this!
So to you neurodivergent differences mean it’s ok to be unkind and cruel? And we don’t even know if this person falls into a neurodivergent category. You do a disservice to neurodivergent people to imply they’re incapable of being kind.
I feel like lately, no matter who of AS team is replying, no matter the topic of the letter, this column looks like this:
LW: Dear AS, I have a problem. My girlfriend kills kittens on her spare time. She has a wonderful personality and I love her with all my heart, but I am not comfortable about her kitten-killing inclinations. My friends and family started to express their concern about it. What should I do? I want to talk about it with my gf, but I do not want to hurt her feelings”.
AS writer’s reply: “Dear LW, I see the problem here. Your beautiful girlfriend has a hobby that makes her happy, but, for some reason, you clearly do NOT want to see her happy, do you? I think you should seriously ask yourself a question: why it really bothers you? What is wrong with YOU that you can’t just accept your wonderful girlfriend and her views on how to spend her spare time? Is it really your opinion or are falling victim to the patriarchal pressure of your cis straight family and friends? Instead of shaming her, you should embrace your differences. Talk to her, of course in no judgemental way, about your concerns. As heart-breaking as it seems, it might be that you should break up and let go with love and respect for each other. After all, you both deserve someone who will fully support us in our passions, desires and hobbies. Please do some inner work and reflect on your own intolerance and narrow views.
maybe this person isn’t a good fit for the person writing in. Talk to them. Silently judging your partner is going to be very painful to them if they figure out that this is how you see them.
Social interactions can be very difficult for some folks and tbh some people will never improve for one reason or another whether it’s being neurodivergent or liking who they are and not feeling the need to change.
But seriously, talk to them. Having a partner who’s embarrassed to introduce you to people is not a relationship anyone deserves to be in.
I mean if my partner was insulting people, making jokes about them to their face and going out of their way to make people uncomfortable I’d be gone. A lot of people with social anxiety and neurodivergent disorders don’t act like this.
Oh dear. Unfortunately the author got their response massively wrong here.
If you can’t call out your partner of all people on their BS to help them grow, change and become a better person, then what the heck are you two doing in a relationship in the first place?
Burying your hand in the sand and letting what is essentially mild bullying slide is NOT the adult way to move forward in life.
??? This person doesn’t sound “wonderfully different.” She sounds rude and inconsiderate. Social anxiety isn’t an excuse for antisocial behavior and this “advice” reads like excuses. I’m glad at least the LW has a solid understanding this behavior is alienating bc the advice giver does not. At all.
Oh Em. You er…you really took this personally and missed the point on this. To say that someone making rude jokes about her partner’s friends to their faces isn’t wrong is pretty abysmal and immature. Because it is wrong.
And it is behavior that requires fixing, regardless of their excuses and difficulties that which by the way – we all have. We all have hurdles and fall backs that need working on. That’s what being a human being is. However, being outright rude to people is a pretty major one to work on.
To victim blame onto the person’s clearly struggling girlfriend too saying it’s her problem that she finds it uncomfortable? Nah. Not about that.
Girl, I’d be throwing this chick to the side walk if she spoke to my friends with such distain. I couldn’t care less if she was nice to me behind closed doors, she’s being an a**hole to my buddies in public!
I had a girlfriend just like this (the one who was great behind closed doors, but rude to others in public). I always thought it was because she had a soft spot for me so I got her better side. Or that she was nervous in public.
Yeah what a clown I was. Paint on that clown makeup fast. Eventually, the rudeness spilled over onto me and this girlfriend became as abusive to me as she was to other people. Passive aggression, stonewalling, triangulating me with other people, sarcasm, rude personal comments, ghosting, being extremely controlling with her affections to control me and get a response out of me.
Consistency is everything. If she’s nice sometimes, but terrible other times, then it’s a major red flag. She should be the same person in the house as she is outside the house. Not drastically different depending on her audience.
If she isn’t consistent with her personality, there’s more at play here to watch out for. To the girlfriend reading this, I’m so sorry the advice giver of this post failed you on this. You’re right to be concerned and annoyed she treats you and her friends poorly. It’s a bad show of character.
Loads of people have social anxiety, it doesn’t automatically make them a bully to others. It’s a poor excuse to remain in bad patterns.
I do not understand all the comments that read LW’s GF as a “bully” or “treating others poorly.” As someone who grew up in a family that used often barbed humor as an expression of love, I had to learn the hard way that what I see as “playful ribbing” can come across as “mean” in the wrong context or with the wrong people. I don’t struggle with reading social situations, so I have generally been able to respond and adjust immediately, and now almost never use this humor with people that I don’t know well enough to know that they’ll hear it as love. But if I did have any difficulty reading others’ reactions or cues, I could be completely clueless.
I appreciate Em’s advice. I also agree with some of the other comments that it’s clear that LW’s real need is around communication with their partner about something that is bothering them in shared social situations. But the assumption of malintent on GF’s part is wild.
Perhaps she is not trying to bully, but if her own friends are pulling away, she’s also not pausing to consider others’ feelings.
When people show you who they are – believe them – Maya Angelou.
The girlfriend’s behavior sounds abrasive, not awkward. I’m really surprised some are excusing this as a neurodivergent quirk.
These comments are wild to me but I suppose it’s one of the cool things about advice columns is that everyone deeply reads into them with their own personal experience.
Reading this as an autistic person, I was like “oh absolutely that’s me.” I thought we were all playing the ‘lightly tease each other game of social interaction’ – why is everyone acting like what I said was so extreme? Wouldn’t everyone prefer to talk about something interesting like different burial styles than the weather? Those traits shared in the ask absolutely sound like autistic traits. Yes, it is valuable to learn how to interact with allistic social norms because they are the dominant social norms! Learning how to accommodate your own stuff is important!
It’s reasonable to want your girlfriend to make an effort to have positive social interactions with your friends. (And it’s reasonable if that’s a deal breaker!)
It’s also something that can be made easier with communication — Is it saying in advance ‘hey I miss a lot of non-explicit social cues. If I said something hurtful, please tell me directly and I’ll apologize?’ Is it recognizing that a group dinner in a loud place is not setting her up for success but maybe playing a specific organized game in a quiet park might feel different? Is it working beside each other doing a volunteer thing on a Saturday where the tasks are clear?
(I’m currently in the process of meeting my extroverted partner’s many, many friends, and it’s very exhausting and overstimulating and hard! One thing that’s been helpful is spacing them out and being deliberate about recognizing my own capacity for large group hangouts. I just smile and nod a lot and leave when I’m at capacity.)
And, yes, as other comments have suggested it is possible that LW’s gf is just cruel and is going to behave cruelly towards her in the future. That’s not my read, but it is *a* read.
I think the info missing from the letter is how does LW’s gf behave with her? Do the same dynamics come up? (eg missed social cues) How does that make LW feel?
