Which Gay League Of Their Own Character Should Be Your Girlfriend?

Two weeks ago we all took a minute to find out which League of Their Own character we were, and it was a very intense and important process for us as a community. Now we have come upon the logical next step in this journey of League of Their Own discovery: learning who amongst the gay League of Their Own characters are our intended Gal Pal: Max Chapman, Jess McCready, Lupe Garcia, Carson Shaw, Jo Deluca or Greta Gil?
Which Gay League of Their Own Character Is Your Girlfriend?
The "League of Their Own" TV series on Prime Video is the gayest show ever and you probably have a crush on someone, but are they your soulmate?
Riese has written 2970 articles for us.
Carson Shaw, yay!
Also thank you for this sentence, absolutely true:
“Two weeks ago we all took a minute to find out which League of Their Own character we were, and it was a very intense and important process for us as a community. ”
Max. Hubba hubba.
I’m apparently Jess, so peeing standing up is one of my many talents. ;)
How fun!
Jess! Hell yeah
Greta Gill. I also got Greta on the other test 🤷🏻♀️I guess I’m a bit shellfish
this quiz knows me better than i know myself . . .
Riese, thank you for this! I tried to take the other quiz “backwards” to find my soulmate (which suitcase if owned by someone else do I find most attractive, etc) and it didn’t work, just kept giving me the same answer as who I am (Carson).
My soulmate is obviously Greta or Esther, and this quiz can see that!
Lupe! Chef’s kiss.
I am Greta Gill and I should date Greta Gill, as the taurus queen Lizzo sings ‘Cause I’m my own soulmate’.
I saw the gay aunties question and knew immediately that Max and I were destined for each other.