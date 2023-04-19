Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I create a gorgeous column of IG posts from famous queers and then make witty comments about them! It’s thrilling!

Janelle has released a remix of “Float”, which I am pro, but still no official album release date?? Hmmm.

What if Quinn and Renee Rapp had a photo dump off? I imagine I would be the judge, and I think they both have strong potential to come out on top.

Cynthia Nixon, live from Vienna! Seeing Cabaret in Vienna is a perfectly good and gay thing to do, you have my support as ever.

Laurie is so me coded! I always annoy my friends on any kind of blend playlist because you know my King Nicholas Brittell is gonna come through with that Succession score, usually directly after some gay hyperpop song.

I know Coachella cannot be as miserable as I think it is, but….the desert? The heat? The people?? Scary to me. Thank god MJ looks stunning.

See, Chrishell gets me! (A sentence I never thought I’d say.)

Not much to say here aside from like: Yep, this seems right?

I am deeply in need of these pants!!! I love them so!

Yeah, of course I am into this lightly (very?) corny prom moment!

This image is indeed what spring is!

I too, am logging off! Good day!