Happy Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Day to all who celebrate! Here’s one (1) Pop Culture Fix to get you through the day until you can get home and play! OR! Watch the Abbott Elementary season finale! Big day, buddies!

+ Well here’s some news you can certainly use: Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie will star opposite of each other (and both produce) the new spy thriller Maude v Maude, which, according to Deadline looks like: “Exact details are being kept under wraps, but and insider describes the pic as a Bond vs. Bourne type of global action thriller with locations to be announced.” I am already in my seat at the theater with some popcorn, patiently waiting to respectfully observe this Oscar-caliber sapphic cinematic masterpiece!

+ Sarah Paulson’s best friend Pedro Pascal has joined Beanie Feldstein’s lesbian road trip movie, Drive-Away Dolls.

+ Hulu has renewed Reasonable Doubt for a second season.

+ Freeform’s got premiere dates for the new season of Cruel Summer and the final season of grown-ish.

+ Carmen shared Evette Dion’s Megan Thee Stallion profile in Elle in yesterday’s Also.Also.Also, and I’m sharing it again in this Pop Culture Fix because it is something special and I hope you read it!

+ New Jersey has ranked Yellowjackets characters by New Jersey-ness.

.@yellowjackets96 gets us. Here’s our official ranker of the #Yellowjackets (from least to most Jersey) 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/fmvEn7F76l — New Jersey (@NJGov) April 19, 2023

+ Disney holds its first ever Pride Night as Ron DeSantis keeps on with his fascist threats.

+ What do you think of TVLine’s list of best Disney Channel original characters?

+ All of the Queer Films at the Tribeca Film Festival.

+ Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte event was a celebration of queer and Black excellence.

+ Melanie Lynskey remains so proud of But I’m a Cheerleader.

+ Stewie — er, sorry, now that she plays for my New York Liberty, I’m acting like we’re best friends. Hem hem. Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot led their EuroLeague team, Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding, to its first ever championship. Other names you probably recognize but that aren’t gay (yet! or known to me!) on the team: Satou Sabally, Emma Meesseman, and Kayla McBride!