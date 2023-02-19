We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Quiz: What Should You Play After Stardew Valley?

Way back in 2020, when the Pandemic struck and everyone I knew was playing Animal Crossing, I didn’t have the money for a Nintendo Switch. A friend was playing a different cozy sim, however, on their laptop — a cute little farming game called Stardew Valley. I opened Steam, bought the game, and soon I was exploring a whole new world, a pixelated little utopia where townspeople could be won over with gifts and farming always turned a profit. I fell in love with Robin, the unattainable carpenter, and I was hooked.

Three years later, I’ve played through Stardew nearly as many times as I’ve Googled “when is the Haunted Chocolatier coming out?” Stardew’s developer, Concerned Ape, is just one person, and the wait for their next release has felt as long as an unskippable cut scene. But worry not! Turns out, there’s a whole universe of cozy farm sims, management and open-world games out there. Which one should you play next? (And don’t forget to take the Which Stardew Valley Character Are You quiz if you haven’t already!)

What first got you hooked on Stardew Valley?(Required)
What throwback game do you still love playing?(Required)
Choose a color palette:(Required)
What quote from a queer-coded cartoon speaks deeply to your soul?(Required)
What do you spend the most time on when you play Stardew?(Required)
What was your favorite board game growing up?(Required)
Which vacation appeals to you the most?(Required)
Choose a cupcake:(Required)
You wake up tomorrow morning on an unfamiliar island. Your basic needs seem to be met, at least for the time being. What do you do first?(Required)
I know we love it, but what frustrates you most about Stardew Valley?(Required)
When dreaming up your avatar, you tend to give them:(Required)
Finally, choose a venue for your marriage to Robin the Carpenter:(Required)

7 Comments

  2. Given that I just started playing Stardew (or as we call it here, “Gay Farm”) in October, I think my answer is going to be “More Stardew” for now! But I’ll keep an eye on Littlewood, since this highly accurate quiz said I should.

    Also: I laughed so hard at “Robin, the unattainable carpenter” 🤣
    (Don’t tell Emily… she seems to get jealous, even though I was dating her *and* Leah *and* Maru all at the same time before Em and I got married?)

    Reply to This Comment

  3. I’ve taken this quiz 5 times now trying to get the game in the top right corner of the thumbnail image but I got Stardew Valley three times and BOTW twice 🙈 Could someone please tell me what the game with the adorable little witch in the forest is?

    Reply to This Comment

