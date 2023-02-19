Way back in 2020, when the Pandemic struck and everyone I knew was playing Animal Crossing, I didn’t have the money for a Nintendo Switch. A friend was playing a different cozy sim, however, on their laptop — a cute little farming game called Stardew Valley. I opened Steam, bought the game, and soon I was exploring a whole new world, a pixelated little utopia where townspeople could be won over with gifts and farming always turned a profit. I fell in love with Robin, the unattainable carpenter, and I was hooked.
Three years later, I’ve played through Stardew nearly as many times as I’ve Googled “when is the Haunted Chocolatier coming out?” Stardew’s developer, Concerned Ape, is just one person, and the wait for their next release has felt as long as an unskippable cut scene. But worry not! Turns out, there’s a whole universe of cozy farm sims, management and open-world games out there. Which one should you play next? (And don’t forget to take the Which Stardew Valley Character Are You quiz if you haven’t already!)
I got Littlewood and my partner is currently cackling from the kitchen about how accurate it is
They got Ooblets and are intrigued
I just started playing ooblets!
Given that I just started playing Stardew (or as we call it here, “Gay Farm”) in October, I think my answer is going to be “More Stardew” for now! But I’ll keep an eye on Littlewood, since this highly accurate quiz said I should.
Also: I laughed so hard at “Robin, the unattainable carpenter” 🤣
(Don’t tell Emily… she seems to get jealous, even though I was dating her *and* Leah *and* Maru all at the same time before Em and I got married?)
GAY FARM
I’ve taken this quiz 5 times now trying to get the game in the top right corner of the thumbnail image but I got Stardew Valley three times and BOTW twice 🙈 Could someone please tell me what the game with the adorable little witch in the forest is?
that’s little witch in the woods! <3