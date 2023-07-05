Does it feel like Pride is still happening? It feels like it to me! Maybe the whole of summer can just be Pride now? Let me know what you think! And also here is a Pop Culture Fix!

+ Okay there is no way in the world that Mattel is going to let Barbie be gay in the Barbie movie. Absolutely no way. And yet! What in the lesbian heck is this? There is no straight explanation on the face of the earth for this! PinkNews deep dived on it. Please discuss!

New clip from Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. “I hope no one from school saw us with a life-sized Barbie in our car!” pic.twitter.com/uyxSk0v6AG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2023

+ 15 non-LGBTQ+ movies that queer people still love.

+ 10 songs that spark queer Latine joy.

+ Anime characters that made is realize we’re queer.

+ Buzz Lightyear werks at Disney World!

+ The glorious, queer evolution of Janelle Monáe’s pleasure and politics.

+ Celebrating TV’s chaotic bisexual characters.

+ Best LGBTQ+ movies of the 70s, ranked.

+ Melissa Etheridge wasn’t overly impressed with Rolling Stone’s list of most inspirational gay anthems of all time.

Dear @RollingStone…was it something I said? “I don’t care what they think

I don’t care what they say

What do they know about this love anyway?” https://t.co/y4jq1KVPaT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) June 28, 2023

+ Bikechess, a dark comedy about journalism in Kazakhstan, wins Karlovy Vary Works in Progress Award. According to Variety: “The Kazakh film follows Dina, who works as a journalist for the national television station. The stories she is asked to report on are becoming increasingly absurd and full of praise for the government. Her love life is limited to a few secret meetings with her married camera­man. Dina looks after her young sis­ter, a lesbian activist, who regularly finds herself in trouble with the au­thorities.”

+ The power of pink: How Nimona uses color to subvert stereotypes and embrace self-expression.

+ Sex Education is ending with season four.