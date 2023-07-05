Welcome to No Filter, your one stop shop for gay celebrity Instagram posts. I am not your usual No Filter overlord Christina, but Christina needed a brief one-week respite, and so I’m stepping in! Fear not though, Christina and I have melded minds at this point via our various intersecting group chats, so this should more or less feel like your regularly scheduled programming. Onward!

I simply love a one-year anniversary post, and I simply love a couple that loves to share meals together. So yes, I am weeping.

Can’t stop, won’t stop posting pics from this photoshoot.

As Christina would say…[REDACTED].

I will always be in awe of Niecy and Jessica’s ability to turn any day, any moment into a reason to celebrate their love. HAPPY THREE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT ANNIVERSARY, BABES!!!!!!

First of all: gorge. Second of all: “In convo w/ Tatiana Maslany” !!!!

Sure it’s spon but it’s romantic spon!

Impeccable summer vibes!!!!

Posting a slideshow of your cover story on IG is indeed Queen Shit.

Loving this Aubrey x Bergman moment. Très cinématique!

A very good summer set right here. We should all be wearing more patterned shorts x short-sleeve sets this summer.

Okay, I am obsessed with this chaotic Carbone pic Keke!!

Cynthia Nixon x Kim Petras was the Watch What Happens Live combination this Bravo Dyke never knew she NEEDED!