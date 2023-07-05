No Filter: I’m Obsessed With How Niecy and Jessica Are ALWAYS Celebrating Their Love

feature image photo via Niecy Nash’s Instagram

Welcome to No Filter, your one stop shop for gay celebrity Instagram posts. I am not your usual No Filter overlord Christina, but Christina needed a brief one-week respite, and so I’m stepping in! Fear not though, Christina and I have melded minds at this point via our various intersecting group chats, so this should more or less feel like your regularly scheduled programming. Onward!

I simply love a one-year anniversary post, and I simply love a couple that loves to share meals together. So yes, I am weeping.

Can’t stop, won’t stop posting pics from this photoshoot.

As Christina would say…[REDACTED].

I will always be in awe of Niecy and Jessica’s ability to turn any day, any moment into a reason to celebrate their love. HAPPY THREE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT ANNIVERSARY, BABES!!!!!!

First of all: gorge. Second of all: “In convo w/ Tatiana Maslany” !!!!

Sure it’s spon but it’s romantic spon!

Impeccable summer vibes!!!!

Posting a slideshow of your cover story on IG is indeed Queen Shit.

Loving this Aubrey x Bergman moment. Très cinématique!

A very good summer set right here. We should all be wearing more patterned shorts x short-sleeve sets this summer.

Okay, I am obsessed with this chaotic Carbone pic Keke!!

Cynthia Nixon x Kim Petras was the Watch What Happens Live combination this Bravo Dyke never knew she NEEDED!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 583 articles for us.

