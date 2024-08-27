Vote Now in the 7th Annual Autostraddle TV Awards!

On September 15, the second Emmys of 2024 will take place. That’s because the ceremony that occurred in January was delayed from last summer due to the strikes. Our Autostraddle TV Awards were created as a response to — and an expanse beyond — these official awards so we’ve followed suit. We, too, are back on schedule and ready to celebrate the queer TV of 2023/2024.
The boom of queer TV that began in the 2010s has subsided. Fewer gay shows are being produced and the ones that do slip through are often canceled. But that makes it all the more important to celebrate the work that does get made. There is still so much incredible work airing each year and we hope these awards will remind you of the best series you’ve seen and the best series you still need to check out.
Trust us: Once you have to vote in some of these categories, you’ll realize there’s still a lot to choose between.
How it Works: For the past few weeks, the knowledgeable and passionate queer critics who make up our TV Team have collaborated on a lengthy process to determine the year’s nominees in each of our Autostraddle TV Awards categories. We have 22 whole categories, and while there is some overlap with the Emmys, we also feature our own original categories that celebrate LGBTQ+ achievements — including awards specifically for out performers — as well as awards for other parts of the television landscape that don’t often get love from mainstream awards systems, like genre television. We took a massive list of potential nominees and voted to narrow that down to just six nominees per category — except in cases where there were ties and there are seven nominees… or, occassionally, eight.
Now, it’s your turn to help us pick the winners. Individual Autostraddle readers can vote once in each category. Your votes will be combined with the TV Team’s final votes to choose the winners.
There are also three fan-favorite categories that YOU get to decide completely yourselves! Those categories are Fan Favorite Couples, Fan Favorite Character, and Fan Favorite Out Queer Actor.
We follow the same rules as the Emmys as far as timeline, which means the shows must have aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 in order to be eligible. While the show’s full season does not need to have aired during that range, most of its episodes must have aired. We also follow Emmy submissions in determining what counts as a drama vs. a comedy.
Here is your official ballot!
Voting is now open and will close on Wednesday, September 4 at 5p.m. EST. The winners will be announced on September 12.
AND THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL AUTOSTRADDLE TV AWARDS ARE…
Expats (Prime Video)
Mary & George (Starz)
Riverdale, season 7 (The CW)
A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu)
The Other Black Girl (Hulu)
Under the Bridge (Hulu/FX)
Deadloch, season 1 (Prime Video)
Hacks, season 3 (Max)
Minx, season 2 (Max)
Reservation Dogs, season 3 (FX)
Sex Education, season 4 (Netflix)
Sort Of, season 3 (HBO Max)
Such Brave Girls, season 1 (Hulu)
We Are Lady Parts, season 2 (Peacock)
The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Gen V, season 1 (Prime Video)
The Horror of Dolores Roach, season 1 (Prime Video)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple)
Our Flag Means Death, season 2 (Max)
Quantum Leap, season 2 (NBC)
Harley Quinn, season 4 (Max)
Hazbin Hotel, season 1 (Prime Video)
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, season 2 (Disney+)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video)
Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 (Paramount+)
Sophie Wilde as Mia, Everything Now
Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, Expats
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper
Julianne Moore as Mary, Mary & George
Emma Corrin as Darby, A Murder at the End of the World
Lili Reinhart as Betty, Riverdale
Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland, Under the Bridge
Lauren Patton as Anna, Death and Other Details
Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Riverdale
Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Riverdale
Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Special Ops: Lioness
Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Station 19
Maia Reficco as Noa, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
Isabella LaBlanc as Leah Danvers, True Detective: Night Country
Kate Box as Dulcie Collins, Deadloch
Paula Pell as Gloria, Girls 5 Eva
Hannah Einbinder as Ava, Hacks
Bilal Baig as Sabi Mehboob, Sort Of
Kat Sadler as Josie, Such Brave Girls
Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, We Are Lady Parts
Poppy Liu as Grace, The Afterparty
Nava Mau as Terri, Baby Reindeer
Helen Hunt as Winnie Landell, Hacks
Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Minx
Lennon Parham as Shelly, Minx
Jonica Blu Booth as Duke, Rap Sh!t
Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman, Sex Education
Midori Francis Iwama in Grey’s Anatomy
Emma Corrin in A Murder at the End of the World
Lili Reinhart in Riverdale
Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country
Aiyana Goodfellow in Under the Bridge
Lily Gladstone in Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer
Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer
Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
Paula Pell in Girls5Eva
Jonica Blu Booth in Rap Sh!t
Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs
Bilal Baig in Sort Of
Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
Lena Heady as Aster Calyx, Beacon 23
Carla Gugino as Verna, The Fall of the House of Usher
Jaz Sinclair as Marie, Gen V
Justina Machado as Dolores Roach, The Horror of Dolores Roach
Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, The Wheel of Time
Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
T’nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, The Fall of the House of Usher
Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, The Fall of the House of Usher
Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan, Gen V
Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, Invasion
Kiersey Clemons as May, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez, Our Flag Means Death
Outstanding LGBTQ+ Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show
Kate Mara in Black Mirror
Devery Jacobs in Echo
Kate Siegel in The Fall of the House of Usher
Kiersey Clemons in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Celia Rose Gooding in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stephanie Beatriz in Twisted Metal
Outstanding LGBTQ+ Director / Writer / Showrunner
Brittani Nichols for Abbott Elementary
Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs
Erica Tremblay for Reservation Dogs
Bilal Baig for Sort Of
Kat Sadler for Such Brave Girls
Quinn Shephard for Under the Bridge
Outstanding Reality TV Series
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)
Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)
The Traitors, season 2 (Peacock)
Couple to Throuple, season 1 (Peacock)
RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16 (Paramount+)
Tournament of Champions (Food Network)
Top Chef: Wisconsin (Bravo)
Santana Lopez Legacy Award For Outstanding Queer Teen Character
Mia, Everything Now
Quinn, Heartbreak High
Jukebox, Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Noa, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale
Cal, Sex Education
Best Episode with LGBTQ+ Themes
Expats 105: “Central”
Hacks 308: “Bulletproof”
Minx 207: “God closes a door, opens a glory hole”
Rap Sh!t 208: “Under Construction”
Riverdale 720: “Chapter 137” (finale)
Under the Bridge 103: “Blood Oath”
Most Groundbreaking Representation
Everything Now
Heartbreak High
Reservation Dogs
Sex Education
Sort Of
We Are Lady Parts
Outstanding Performance by a Straight Actress in a Straight Role
Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina, The Bear
Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, The Brothers Sun
Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Expats
Anjana Vasan as Amina, We Are Lady Parts
Outstanding Cis Male Character
Tyler James Williams as Gregory in Abbot Elementary
Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks in The Bear
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie in The Bear
Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr. in Hacks
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show
Harris Dickinson as Bill in A Murder at the End of the World
Outstanding Hairstyling for an LGBTQ+ Character
Karoline as Eleanor Chun styled by Nina Adado and Jessica Rain, Death and Other Details
Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau styled by Charleen Shillingford, Gen V
Natasha Behnam as Lola Rahaii styled by Kat Drazen, The Girls on the Bus
Sofía Vergara as Griselda styled by Ketty Gonzalez and Dennis Parker, Griselda
Emma Corrin as Darby styled by Monique Gaffney and Joshua Gericke, A Murder at the End of the World
Anthony Lexa as Abbi Montgomery styled by Emily Bilverstone and Laura McDowell, Sex Education
Outstanding Costume Design for a Show With LGBTQ+ Characters
Giovanni Lipari, Sheena Napier, and Kate Carrin, The Buccaneers
Terry Anderson, The Fall of the House of Usher
Annie Symons, Mary & George
Marie Schley, Minx
Daniella Pearman, Sex Education
Marie Schley, Survival of the Thickest
To vote in the above categories as well as the THREE SPECIAL FAN FAVORITE CATEGORIES*, go forth and:
VOTE IN THE AUTOSTRADDLE TV AWARDS!!!
*When voting in the fan favorite categories, please keep the eligibility guidelines in mind and only nominate couples/characters/actors who appeared in shows that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Otherwise your vote will be wasted!