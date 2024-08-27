Vote Now in the 7th Annual Autostraddle TV Awards!

On September 15, the second Emmys of 2024 will take place. That’s because the ceremony that occurred in January was delayed from last summer due to the strikes. Our Autostraddle TV Awards were created as a response to — and an expanse beyond — these official awards so we’ve followed suit. We, too, are back on schedule and ready to celebrate the queer TV of 2023/2024.

The boom of queer TV that began in the 2010s has subsided. Fewer gay shows are being produced and the ones that do slip through are often canceled. But that makes it all the more important to celebrate the work that does get made. There is still so much incredible work airing each year and we hope these awards will remind you of the best series you’ve seen and the best series you still need to check out.

Trust us: Once you have to vote in some of these categories, you’ll realize there’s still a lot to choose between.

How it Works: For the past few weeks, the knowledgeable and passionate queer critics who make up our TV Team have collaborated on a lengthy process to determine the year’s nominees in each of our Autostraddle TV Awards categories. We have 22 whole categories, and while there is some overlap with the Emmys, we also feature our own original categories that celebrate LGBTQ+ achievements — including awards specifically for out performers — as well as awards for other parts of the television landscape that don’t often get love from mainstream awards systems, like genre television. We took a massive list of potential nominees and voted to narrow that down to just six nominees per category — except in cases where there were ties and there are seven nominees… or, occassionally, eight.

Now, it’s your turn to help us pick the winners. Individual Autostraddle readers can vote once in each category. Your votes will be combined with the TV Team’s final votes to choose the winners.

There are also three fan-favorite categories that YOU get to decide completely yourselves! Those categories are Fan Favorite Couples, Fan Favorite Character, and Fan Favorite Out Queer Actor.

We follow the same rules as the Emmys as far as timeline, which means the shows must have aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 in order to be eligible. While the show’s full season does not need to have aired during that range, most of its episodes must have aired. We also follow Emmy submissions in determining what counts as a drama vs. a comedy.

Voting is now open and will close on Wednesday, September 4 at 5p.m. EST. The winners will be announced on September 12.

AND THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL AUTOSTRADDLE TV AWARDS ARE…

Expats (Prime Video)

Mary & George (Starz)

Riverdale, season 7 (The CW)

A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Under the Bridge (Hulu/FX)

Deadloch, season 1 (Prime Video)

Hacks, season 3 (Max)

Minx, season 2 (Max)

Reservation Dogs, season 3 (FX)

Sex Education, season 4 (Netflix)

Sort Of, season 3 (HBO Max)

Such Brave Girls, season 1 (Hulu)

We Are Lady Parts, season 2 (Peacock)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Gen V, season 1 (Prime Video)

The Horror of Dolores Roach, season 1 (Prime Video)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple)

Our Flag Means Death, season 2 (Max)

Quantum Leap, season 2 (NBC)

Harley Quinn, season 4 (Max)

Hazbin Hotel, season 1 (Prime Video)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, season 2 (Disney+)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video)

Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 (Paramount+)

Sophie Wilde as Mia, Everything Now

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, Expats

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper

Julianne Moore as Mary, Mary & George

Emma Corrin as Darby, A Murder at the End of the World

Lili Reinhart as Betty, Riverdale

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland, Under the Bridge

Lauren Patton as Anna, Death and Other Details

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Riverdale

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Riverdale

Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Special Ops: Lioness

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Station 19

Maia Reficco as Noa, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Isabella LaBlanc as Leah Danvers, True Detective: Night Country

Kate Box as Dulcie Collins, Deadloch

Paula Pell as Gloria, Girls 5 Eva

Hannah Einbinder as Ava, Hacks

Bilal Baig as Sabi Mehboob, Sort Of

Kat Sadler as Josie, Such Brave Girls

Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, We Are Lady Parts

Poppy Liu as Grace, The Afterparty

Nava Mau as Terri, Baby Reindeer

Helen Hunt as Winnie Landell, Hacks

Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Minx

Lennon Parham as Shelly, Minx

Jonica Blu Booth as Duke, Rap Sh!t

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman, Sex Education

Midori Francis Iwama in Grey’s Anatomy

Emma Corrin in A Murder at the End of the World

Lili Reinhart in Riverdale

Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country

Aiyana Goodfellow in Under the Bridge

Lily Gladstone in Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer

Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Paula Pell in Girls5Eva

Jonica Blu Booth in Rap Sh!t

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs

Bilal Baig in Sort Of

Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

Lena Heady as Aster Calyx, Beacon 23

Carla Gugino as Verna, The Fall of the House of Usher

Jaz Sinclair as Marie, Gen V

Justina Machado as Dolores Roach, The Horror of Dolores Roach

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, The Wheel of Time

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

T’nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, The Fall of the House of Usher

Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, The Fall of the House of Usher

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan, Gen V

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, Invasion

Kiersey Clemons as May, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez, Our Flag Means Death

Outstanding LGBTQ+ Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

Kate Mara in Black Mirror

Devery Jacobs in Echo

Kate Siegel in The Fall of the House of Usher

Kiersey Clemons in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Celia Rose Gooding in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stephanie Beatriz in Twisted Metal

Outstanding LGBTQ+ Director / Writer / Showrunner

Brittani Nichols for Abbott Elementary

Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs

Erica Tremblay for Reservation Dogs

Bilal Baig for Sort Of

Kat Sadler for Such Brave Girls

Quinn Shephard for Under the Bridge

Outstanding Reality TV Series

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

The Traitors, season 2 (Peacock)

Couple to Throuple, season 1 (Peacock)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16 (Paramount+)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Top Chef: Wisconsin (Bravo)

Santana Lopez Legacy Award For Outstanding Queer Teen Character

Mia, Everything Now

Quinn, Heartbreak High

Jukebox, Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Noa, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale

Cal, Sex Education

Best Episode with LGBTQ+ Themes

Expats 105: “Central”

Hacks 308: “Bulletproof”

Minx 207: “God closes a door, opens a glory hole”

Rap Sh!t 208: “Under Construction”

Riverdale 720: “Chapter 137” (finale)

Under the Bridge 103: “Blood Oath”

Most Groundbreaking Representation

Everything Now

Heartbreak High

Reservation Dogs

Sex Education

Sort Of

We Are Lady Parts

Outstanding Performance by a Straight Actress in a Straight Role

Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina, The Bear

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, The Brothers Sun

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Expats

Anjana Vasan as Amina, We Are Lady Parts

Outstanding Cis Male Character

Tyler James Williams as Gregory in Abbot Elementary

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks in The Bear

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie in The Bear

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr. in Hacks

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show

Harris Dickinson as Bill in A Murder at the End of the World

Outstanding Hairstyling for an LGBTQ+ Character

Karoline as Eleanor Chun styled by Nina Adado and Jessica Rain, Death and Other Details

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau styled by Charleen Shillingford, Gen V

Natasha Behnam as Lola Rahaii styled by Kat Drazen, The Girls on the Bus

Sofía Vergara as Griselda styled by Ketty Gonzalez and Dennis Parker, Griselda

Emma Corrin as Darby styled by Monique Gaffney and Joshua Gericke, A Murder at the End of the World

Anthony Lexa as Abbi Montgomery styled by Emily Bilverstone and Laura McDowell, Sex Education

Outstanding Costume Design for a Show With LGBTQ+ Characters

Giovanni Lipari, Sheena Napier, and Kate Carrin, The Buccaneers

Terry Anderson, The Fall of the House of Usher

Annie Symons, Mary & George

Marie Schley, Minx

Daniella Pearman, Sex Education

Marie Schley, Survival of the Thickest

To vote in the above categories as well as the THREE SPECIAL FAN FAVORITE CATEGORIES*, go forth and:

*When voting in the fan favorite categories, please keep the eligibility guidelines in mind and only nominate couples/characters/actors who appeared in shows that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Otherwise your vote will be wasted!