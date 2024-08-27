Julia Fox Will Play a Pregnant Woman in an Age Gap Sapphic Romance in Upcoming Film Appropriately Titled ‘Perfect’

Julia Fox recently came out publicly as a lesbian, and now she’s set to be queer on-screen. Variety reports Fox will play a wealthy pregnant woman who falls in love with a younger woman, played by Ashley Moore. To me? This casting news sounds perfect. And indeed, the film will be titled Perfect.

Perfect takes place in a “scenic-but-rundown lakeside resort in the California mountains,” according to Variety, and this is all starting to sound kind of familiar! Ah, yes, Chrishell Stause also was cast in a film not too long after coming out in which she also played a pregnant queer woman and which also took place largely in a remote mountain town. That was a Lifetime film though, and no shade to Chrishell or Lifetime, but Perfect sounds a bit more layered and interesting. It will contend with climate change, as the mountain town it’s set in has a contaminated water supply as a result of environmental crisis. The relationship between the two women sounds like it won’t be all rainbows and sunshine, as their values are misaligned about the state of the world and its future. In any case, given this weird overlap in Fox and Stause’s arcs, I now declare that any time a famous woman comes out as queer, she should immediately play a queer pregnant woman in a film set in a mountain town. This should be its own film canon.

Fox as evil wealthy mommi? Yes, please! I’m editorializing a bit with the “evil” classification, but I’m simply reading between the lines of the scant details reported in Variety. The film marks the feature debut for director Millicent Hailes, who has directed music videos for queer artists like Billie Eilish, Fletcher (including THE “Becky’s So Hot” video), and Tinashe. Lío Mehiel of Mutt is also reportedly in talks of joining the cast!

Fox of course won audiences over with her standout performance in Uncut Gems, a movie title I’m incapable of pronouncing in any way other than her signature pronunciation (COMPLIMENTARY!!!!!!). I’ve been eager to see Fox in a film again, especially since she came out and therefore became immediately more fascinating to me. Perfect begins production next month, but I’m already seated. Meanwhile, we’ll next see Fox in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological horror film Presence, in which she co-stars alongside Lucy Liu (also already seated for this one) and Jordan Peele’s psychological horror/football film Him. Is Fox going from It Girl to Scream Queen? Would love!