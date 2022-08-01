“Becky’s So Hot” Music Video Finds Fletcher Riding a Motorcycle and Bella Thorne Through a Screensaver

By

In a stunning homage to one or none of the following…

  • Alice and Dana in the opening credits of The L Word‘s second and third seasons
  • Alice and Tasha in the opening credits of The L Word‘s fourth, fifth and sixth seasons
  • Kim and Kanye in “Bound 2”
  • Bladerunner 2049
  • Aerosmith’s “Amazin” music video
  • A general fantasy of riding a motorcycle through a screensaver with Bella Thorne

…Fletcher today dropped the video for “Becky’s So Hot,” her controversial breakup anthem that launched a flurry of negative and positive feedback mere weeks ago, as it was a direct reference to Fletcher’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Beveridge’s new girlfriend Becky, which some are finding funny (and very specific to queer people, as we alone must grapple with the difficult possibility of being attracted to your ex’s new partner) and others are finding kinda creepy.

The aesthetics of the video, directed by Millicent Hailes, are deliberately over-the top and a lot fun and also quite sexual. In a subtle or perhaps imagined (by me) homage to Britney Spears’ “Touch of Your Hand,” the video opens with Fletcher’s freshly manicured nails traveling beneath her tights. We then transition into Fletcher’s fantasy — Fletcher on a rotating stone platform in front of a Blue Sky With Moon, Fletcher in a triangle of fire in a Pastel Desert Sunset, Fletcher riding a motorcycle through a Sexy Urban Cityscape and eventually, Fletcher making out WITH TONGUE with Bella Thorne and also someone else in a dark room.

I am confident this song will remain stuck in my head for the remainder of the day, if not the remainder of my life! In conclusion:

alice and tasha on a motorcycle

Riese

Riese is the 39-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, blogger, fictionist, copywriter, video-maker and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and then headed West. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 2961 articles for us.

3 Comments

  1. One million percent inspired by Aerosmith’s “Amazing” video, the lesser-known entry in the Alicia Silverstone trilogy! Motorcycle, virtual reality… likely less virtual ejaculation due to water bottle spillage, but I’m at work so I can’t study the video too closely. Will investigate further later. <3

    Reply to This Comment

  2. This music video is very relevant to me personally because once upon a time I got to go to Bella Thorne’s over-the-top quince (on a studio lot in Los Angeles, sponsored by Hallmark) because my ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend was on the Disney Channel and knew BT, and the three of us went together. There was an iykyk vibe to the whole thing.

    Reply to This Comment

