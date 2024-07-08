Julia Fox Comes Out as a Lesbian and Lesbians Everywhere Are Singing “I’m So Julia”

Julia Fox — noted muse, model, fashion designer, podcaster, actress, weirdo, author and provocateur — has seemingly come out as a lesbian on TikTok. Comic and queer TikToker @emgwaciedawgie posted a video on TikTok in which she observed: “i love when i see a lesbian with their boyfriend. it’s like, awww you hate that man. you literally hate him.”

Julia Fox stitched the TikTok, explaining: “hey, that was me, I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again.” Gracin then posted a follow-up video in which they asked the question “did i just facilitate julia fox coming out i” …. and I think for sure the answer here is yes? Sometimes the internet is bad, but sometimes the internet is good and you know what, today the internet was good.

Anyhow, the crowd went wild!

Julia Fox previously identified as someone who “had a gay bone she wanted to explore,” telling Ziwe in late 2022 that she’d been thinking about dating women, adding, “like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.” (Relateable)

Fox published her memoir, Down the Drain, last fall, a wild ride through a chaotic childhood, violence, addiction, sex work, “it girl” shit, world travel and being slapped in the face by a priest. Dazed Digital described the book in their interview with Julia Fox as full of grit and filth as well as “moments of extreme glamour,” telling the story of a 33-year-old woman who “has lived a thousand lives — facing a death (at one point literally) and a rebirth on almost every page.” Dazed also noted to Fox that her friendships with women were central to Down the Drain, portrayed as “the most important and passionate relationships” of her life. Fox responded:

With a lot of my friendships with women it kind of felt like we were each other’s survival jackets. It’s like we were drifting off into the ocean and just clinging onto each other for dear life. It felt very co-dependent and maybe not the healthiest, but also the most accepting and beautiful, and we really just saw each other’s souls, imperfections and flaws. It was perfect, in a way. And it’s something I’ve never really had with men, because men always viewed me as a commodity; the moment I wasn’t really serving them anymore I was just discarded. I was just a badge they could carry, ‘look at this thing I looted’. Whereas with women, it felt way more life or death.

She also told Dazed that her fanbase is “90 percent women and ten percent gays,” and last month on the Zach Sang Show, said that she currently “dresses for the girls and the gays,” after far too much time spent dressing to look hot and appeal to men. “Now that I’m really free of that, I just play around and I have so much fun. And like yeah some people don’t get it and are like she’s doing too much. And i would counter and say you’re not doing enough.”

In October, Fox told Drew Barrymore that she has “sworn off men,” and when Drew pressed her to reveal what she’d be looking for if she did return to dating, Fox used gender-neutral pronouns to explain her desires. Then Drew started talking about men again, so.

Fox was married to a private pilot Peter Artemiev, from 2018 – 2020. Their son was born in 2021. She briefly dated Ye (previously Kanye West) in 2022, but told The New York Times that they did not have sex. In 2024, Fox said on TikTok that she’d been celibate for 2.5 years.

Anyhow, we’re all thrilled to add an Iconic Hot Mom to the Lesbian Community! Let’s all celebrate by watching Julio Torres’ HBO comedy Fantasmas (Julia is in it) and watching this Charli xcx music video again (Julia is in it):