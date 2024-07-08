Aubrey Plaza Looks Gay As Hell in the ‘Agatha All Along’ Teaser

‘Agatha All Along’ Has Witches, Humor, and Aubrey Plaza — Is It September Yet?

Today, Marvel dropped their first teaser trailer for upcoming show Agatha All Along, a spinoff of Wandavision that follows what happened to Agatha Harkness after her run-in with the Scarlet Witch.

The trailer looks amazing. It seems Agatha is still caught up in the remnants of Wanda Maximoff’s spell, and cycling through different, darker TV genres and she has to find a way to break her way out. Along the way, she finds other witches, including those played by Patti Lupone, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke from Heartstopper, and the one and only bisexual legend Aubrey Plaza.

I won’t lie, for a long time this show seemed like it was a practical joke Marvel was playing on us. Teasing us with the promise of more of Kathryn Hahn’s iconic character, changing the name of the show every few months, only to reveal it was, quite literally, Agatha All Along. But now we have visual proof that it’s actually happening, and it looks fun as hell.

It has the opportunity to give us more canon queerness than the MCU has thus far, because everyone knows that witches are queer. At the very least, we know it will at least be queer in spirit, because in the trailer alone we see Aubrey Plaza’s character Rio Vidal (who is described as “a warrior witch who wields a dagger”) in a suit, a cloak, and a ringer tee. That all seems pretty damn gay if you ask me.

The first two episodes will drop September 18th during the Harvest Moon.

