Bisexual R&B Star Victoria Monét Is Giving Sexy Tomboy in New Music Video

Texas rapper Charlie Boy’s 2009 “I Look Good” has long been one of my favorite TikTok audios (how can it not? With lyrics like “On my Mama, on my hood, I look fly, I look good” — an affirmation for the ages!), and I love hot, talented bisexuals who also happen to be Kehlani’s ex-girlfriend… so I was always going to be an easy mark for Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama.” For my money it’s the best song to come out this summer not already written by Janelle Monáe. It’s easily my most played song on Spotify.

Then last night, Victoria Monét did a midnight drop for the “On My Mama” music video. And these visuals?? This aesthetic??? All hell broke loose.

Every detail is exquisite. Choreographer Sean Bankhead created an absolute homage to 2000s era R&B videos, you can Aaliyah, Ciara in every hip tick, it’s hard not to take in the Southern charm and not see Destiny’s Child on the same hallowed ground — and Victoria delivers seamlessly. And then there’s the candy paint on the vintage cars and Black fraternity and sorority callouts?!?! The cameos by Victoria’s own Mama Monét and her daughter Hazel — really putting both feet into the song’s namesake? Whewww weeee.

Basically what I’m saying is, if 106 & Park or TRL was once your gay root and you just so happen to love it when queer girls dress up like a ’00s era Ciara or Beyoncé music video, “On My Mama” was made for you.

oh she said do NOT forget that i am bisexual https://t.co/Dt4HpmuiTP — nia (@blackverucasalt) August 15, 2023

Let the gay ass church say, Amen. 🙏🏾

“On My Mama” is the latest release off of Monét’s debut studio album Jaguar II, which comes out August 25th. She’ll be kicking off a headline tour this fall and I feel supremely confident in saying that we can all expect even more Black bisexual babe activities to commence. Because I mean, look at the material.