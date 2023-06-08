I’m bringing you this link round up from a road trip back home after spending the last few days with a lot of people that I love, and who love me. It’s been written on a computer and two different cell phones, depending on what’s been available to me. I’ve been singing Broadway albums for the last five hours and just switched to 90s R&B. My belly is full and satiated with a variety of delicious fried food and sweets. It’s chaos, but also somehow peace? Wishing you the same.

Queer as in F*ck You

Happy Age of Pleasure-Eve to you!! And to me!! Janelle Monáe hosted a variety of pre-album drip listening parties this week and none of them were near me 😭. But they released a track list that includes the likes of Grace Jones (omg) and a track named “Water Slide” — in case you wondered if their vibe is still to just go 100 at all times, the answer to that is yes.

Speaking of which, Janelle also released their infamous Pleasure t-shirt for purchase on their website, you know the one:

So you know, don’t forget to buy that. And DO NOT FORGET your Janelle Monaé concert tickets for the Age of Pleasure tour, which are on sale now. Special thanks to my bestie, who got ours on pre-sale last week before I even had a chance to ask. And that’s on being chosen family.

OK, my fandroid tendencies out of the way (less than TWELVE HOURS TO GO EEEK). Let’s see what else.

Never has there ever been a better use of this section’s titular F*CK YOU: Pat Robertson, Televangelist Who Blamed Gay People for 9/11 and Hurricanes, Dies. “The conspiratorial hatemonger who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network helped usher Christian-conservatism into the mainstream”

Pride Organizers Scramble to Keep Up With Drag Laws in Florida, Montana and Tennessee. “Some Pride groups are moving drag shows indoors, enforcing new dress codes or scrapping celebrations altogether.”

Outrage as Anti-LGBTQ Protest at California School Board Turns Violent. “Footage from a local television station showed crowds of people shoving, kicking and throwing punches outside a school district building in Glendale, California.” The school was voting to recognize Pride month.

Pride Flag Burned Outside a City Hall in Arizona

(I’m not saying it’s related, buuuuuuuut maybe did you happen to notice that Autostraddle’s Pride theme this year is “Rage Party”?)

There are a lot more serious things to talk about as it relates to Elliot Page’s new memoir Pageboy, and we’ll have a full review from Stef Rubino next week. But until then, let me quickly put on my vapid fluff gossip hat and rundown:

Chase Strangio Is Defending Us on All Fronts. From the author, Katelyn Burns: “What I wanted to know the most is how does he endure this awful political moment as a prominent trans person doing critical work for our community.” I immediately clicked.

Griner Feels Love From Texas, Baylor in Trip Back. “Brittney Griner said it felt great being back in her home state Wednesday night and noted how she was “really, really, really, really, really happy” to see the Baylor women’s team, for whom she starred from 2009 to 2013, in attendance” To quote Natalie: 🥺🥺🥺

Saw This, Thought of You

An Angel in Hell. This reflection on Charisma Carpenter’s Cordelia from Buffy and Angel by Mo Ryan for Roxane Gay’s Audacity newsletter was the finest piece of pop culture criticism I read this week. Give yourself the same treat.

80 years ago, the Zoot Suit Riots took place in Los Angeles — a series of attacks on Mexican, Black and Filipino communities. The attacks were carried out by servicemen and white Angelenos fueled by prejudice and anti-immigrant sentiment. Never forget.https://t.co/HDxBiT1AHw — Voto Latino (@votolatino) June 3, 2023

Where and How the Zoot Suit Riots Swept Across L.A.

My Latine Culture Taught Me to Be Selfless. Polyamory Ensures I’m Self-Full

Political Snacks

Here’s How to Prepare to Start Paying Back Your Student Loans When the Pandemic Payment Freeze Ends

Bail Fund alert! Police violence against Cop City protestors in Atlanta continue, and you can help make sure the movement keeps movementing: Atlanta Solidarity Fund

And One More Thing

Happy Pride. The reason the far right is losing their mind so much is because even in the wake of the worst of their anti trans and anti queer legislation… We are still here. We survived another year. And we will celebrate that for a fucking month, our joy is our resistance. pic.twitter.com/conATAQcCp — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) June 1, 2023