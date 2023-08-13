Things With Mid-August Energy

feature image photo by master1305 via Getty Images
- A cold kalimotxo alongside a tinned fish snack
- Painting my nails next to an air conditioner
- Wikipedia rabbit holes about queer celebs I don’t actually care about
- The mysteriously discontinued Lip Smackers Dr. Pepper
- BLT sandwiches made with heirloom tomatoes
- The sound a metal bat hitting a baseball
- Tuna Niçoise salads
- Me having to look up how to spell Niçoise every time I write it
- My Leo mother
- Searching “when does Leo season end”
- Pellet ice
- Costco hot dogs
- Losing an umbrella
- Impulse purchasing a new umbrella
- Femmes wearing flip flops
- Butches wearing flip flops
- Overly smacky flip flops
- Writing “flip flops” several times in a row
- Sleeping through the farmer’s market
- Unanswered texts
- Encouraging my friends’ most chaotic behaviors
- The smell of a new box of colored pencils
- The sunscreen aisle at CVS
- Wondering why I don’t have a friend with a boat
- Beach pizza (pizza on the beach)
- Afternoon naps
- Not being able to fall asleep for an afternoon nap because it’s too hot
- Movie marathons during thunderstorms
- Keeping extra clothes in the car in case I sweat through my outfit (is this a Central Florida-specific thing?)
- Linda Cardellini clutching a condensation-covered beer bottle in the television show Bloodline
- Corn fritters
- Bird baths
- Hilary Duff music
- Abandoned malls
- Atypically high utility bills :(
- Kissing my love in the backyard
- Sleeping on the couch
- Unfinished basements
- The word “frenzy”
- Accidentally sipping a warm soda
- Searching “best mosquito repellent that works but won’t wreck skin”
- Arguing with friends over who is the biggest mosquito magnet
- Eating dinner at 10 p.m.
- Starting to cook dinner at 10 p.m.
- Saving the heel of a baguette to make gazpacho
- Morning sex
- A paper plate of fries
- Developing new obsessions
- Reading lesbian poetry
- Writing lesbian poetry
Dang is it because it’s cooler in the morning for nookie time ?