Things With Mid-August Energy

feature image photo by master1305 via Getty Images

  1. A cold kalimotxo alongside a tinned fish snack
  2. Painting my nails next to an air conditioner
  3. Wikipedia rabbit holes about queer celebs I don’t actually care about
  4. The mysteriously discontinued Lip Smackers Dr. Pepper
  5. BLT sandwiches made with heirloom tomatoes
  6. The sound a metal bat hitting a baseball
  7. Tuna Niçoise salads
  8. Me having to look up how to spell Niçoise every time I write it
  9. My Leo mother
  10. Searching “when does Leo season end”
  11. Pellet ice
  12. Costco hot dogs
  13. Losing an umbrella
  14. Impulse purchasing a new umbrella
  15. Femmes wearing flip flops
  16. Butches wearing flip flops
  17. Overly smacky flip flops
  18. Writing “flip flops” several times in a row
  19. Sleeping through the farmer’s market
  20. Unanswered texts
  21. Encouraging my friends’ most chaotic behaviors
  22. The smell of a new box of colored pencils
  23. The sunscreen aisle at CVS
  24. Wondering why I don’t have a friend with a boat
  25. Beach pizza (pizza on the beach)
  26. Afternoon naps
  27. Not being able to fall asleep for an afternoon nap because it’s too hot
  28. Movie marathons during thunderstorms
  29. Keeping extra clothes in the car in case I sweat through my outfit (is this a Central Florida-specific thing?)
  30. Linda Cardellini clutching a condensation-covered beer bottle in the television show Bloodline
  31. Corn fritters
  32. Bird baths
  33. Hilary Duff music
  34. Abandoned malls
  35. Atypically high utility bills :(
  36. Kissing my love in the backyard
  37. Sleeping on the couch
  38. Unfinished basements
  39. The word “frenzy”
  40. Accidentally sipping a warm soda
  41. Searching “best mosquito repellent that works but won’t wreck skin”
  42. Arguing with friends over who is the biggest mosquito magnet
  43. Eating dinner at 10 p.m.
  44. Starting to cook dinner at 10 p.m.
  45. Saving the heel of a baguette to make gazpacho
  46. Morning sex
  47. A paper plate of fries
  48. Developing new obsessions
  49. Reading lesbian poetry
  50. Writing lesbian poetry
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 615 articles for us.

