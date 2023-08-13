One of my favorite things about being gay is how we often relate to cartoon villains more than cartoon heroes. Something about the binary of wholesome/deviant or something like that. Whatever the reason, I’m guessing you feel the same, so I made us a little quiz. I, um, took some liberties with some of the Disney villains, but if they’re gonna queer code all their baddies, that means we get to do what we want with them! As always, I would love to know your results!
Quiz: Which Queer Cartoon "Villain" Are You?
Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Poison Ivy… mmm, that tracks
Choosing just one was SO hard for a lot of these questions, harder than usual. Why can’t I have both Nebula and Evil Willow as my sidekicks?
I got Hades and I do feel pretty seen by this description:
It’s the incompetency of “heroes” that really compels you to do things your own way.
“A network/streamer canceled my favorite show and then removed it from the platform forever.”
Willow. WILLOW. WILLOW!
Listen, my cat is my sidekick and I in turn am sidekick to Dark Willow
Poison Ivy!
Also Miranda Priestly is not a villain NATE is the villain of The Devil Wears Prada. The crushing weight of your college boyfriend wanting to trap you around what he needs is the horror that can haunt us all.
Poison Ivy? I am honored to get this “villain.”
Catra! And I am a big softie, that is very true. And I love She-Ra!
Also, whoever added Morgana from BBC Merlin to this list is my hero because I absolutely love that show!