Quiz: Which Queer Cartoon “Villain” Are You?

By

One of my favorite things about being gay is how we often relate to cartoon villains more than cartoon heroes. Something about the binary of wholesome/deviant or something like that. Whatever the reason, I’m guessing you feel the same, so I made us a little quiz. I, um, took some liberties with some of the Disney villains, but if they’re gonna queer code all their baddies, that means we get to do what we want with them! As always, I would love to know your results!

Quiz: Which Queer Cartoon "Villain" Are You?

Choose a lair.(Required)
What's the signature item in your cool and evil costume?(Required)
Select a faithful sidekick.(Required)
What's your villain origin story?(Required)
Which villain would you never, ever let into your own personal Legion of Doom, no matter how much they begged?(Required)
What's your personal connection to your arch-nemesis?(Required)
Which aspirational villain's poster is hanging on the inside door of your closet?(Required)
What's going to cause your downfall?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1678 articles for us.

7 Comments

  2. Choosing just one was SO hard for a lot of these questions, harder than usual. Why can’t I have both Nebula and Evil Willow as my sidekicks?

    I got Hades and I do feel pretty seen by this description:

    It’s the incompetency of “heroes” that really compels you to do things your own way.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!