No Filter: There’s Simply No One Who Deserves To Look Stunning in Paris More Than Keke Palmer

By

feature image photo of Keke Palmer via Keke’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up queer celebrity Instagrams for your viewing pleasure!

There is simply no one who deserves to look stunning in Paris more than Keke right now!

Personally I feel I deserved this collab, and I am thrilled to have it!!

Remember when actors would go on talk shows and morning shows to promote their work? Good times!

Fallon is easily my least favorite late night host (Colbert for life!), but there is something about Jenna asking him to wear a comforter coat in her deadpan way that made me laugh?

This is very sweet!!

The rumors are true, Chef Melissa and I have had a child! Of turkey!

Thank you for all you do, Meg.

Loveee this look and cover!!!

Well go the hell off Chrishell!!!

Love to see the girlies girling!

This is my moodboard for Thanksgiving, channeling Auntie all the way!

