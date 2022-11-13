Thank You and Welcome to 550+ New A+ Members!

Just before midnight EST on October 31, 2022 — Halloween — you helped get us to our Fall 2022 Fundraising Goal IN FIVE FREAKING DAYS!!!

Then, because we were honestly prepared for a long haul and had essays we , we ran a member drive over the past 10 days to see how many people would sign up for A+ memberships that would help sustain us now, in 2023, and beyond…and in the past 10 days, almost 190 people signed up on top of the 380 people who had already signed up to be A+ members during the fundraiser proper. Thank you, to each and every person who has committed to keeping our indie media site here and queer. It’s impossible for indie media to exist without reader support, and the A+ members who sustain us and the donors who support us are the reason we’re even here today at all.

To recap, here’s what A+ members get (in case you wanna sign uuuuup):

So, what if you are due to get perks because you supported the fundraiser or joined A+? I, Nico, am going to be working on sending those your way over the next month and a half. You’ll receive email updates with more detailed info when I have it. Perks going to the UK and Europe will ship out of the UK along a similar timeframe. Thank you so much for your support of indie queer media which is literally run by a handful of gay people, with laptops, working out of our living rooms (or in this case, the living room of my sister’s apartment). You’re the best!

