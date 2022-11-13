As a self-proclaimed Bravo Dyke, I spend an alarming amount of time immersed in the drama of people from reality television who I have never met. And even still, I often fall out of the loop on the between-seasons drama and have to be brought up to speed by my girlfriend because there is SIMPLY. TOO. MUCH. DRAMA. AT. ALL. TIMES.
You do not have to be fixated on Bravolebrities to appreciate some juicy drama in life. Or perhaps you think of yourself as largely drama-free. Either way, if you’ve been wondering about where to start in the wonderful world of Bravo, I’m here to tell you which show you should watch first based on the type of drama you tend to attract and observe in your actual life. Or, if you’re already a converted Bravo Dyke or Bravo Dyke ally, consider this a personality quiz that determines which show from Bravo’s lineup best matches your dramatic energy.
Wow. Family Karma is a little too on the nose!
I got Real Housewives of NYC. I would like to be in a good word for city meetings– often dramatic, sometimes has political consequences for you and your neighbors. I can’t believe it’s free.
I’ve never watched Real Housewives and don’t intend to start, but I’m oddly honored that I got the version with “one of the best and most deranged casts currently on Bravo.”
Real Girlfriends in Paris, a newbie! Also, I am taking for my own real life “I’m not bitter, but I do like fernet”. That is the best tagline i’ve EVER seen.