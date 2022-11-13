As a self-proclaimed Bravo Dyke, I spend an alarming amount of time immersed in the drama of people from reality television who I have never met. And even still, I often fall out of the loop on the between-seasons drama and have to be brought up to speed by my girlfriend because there is SIMPLY. TOO. MUCH. DRAMA. AT. ALL. TIMES.

You do not have to be fixated on Bravolebrities to appreciate some juicy drama in life. Or perhaps you think of yourself as largely drama-free. Either way, if you’ve been wondering about where to start in the wonderful world of Bravo, I’m here to tell you which show you should watch first based on the type of drama you tend to attract and observe in your actual life. Or, if you’re already a converted Bravo Dyke or Bravo Dyke ally, consider this a personality quiz that determines which show from Bravo’s lineup best matches your dramatic energy.

First thing’s first: How dramatic do you THINK you are? (Required) It ebbs and flows Very dramatic Less dramatic, more theatrical Kind of dramatic WILDLY DRAMATIC Not dramatic Dramatic but in like a FUN way Who cares? You don’t understand the question, and you won’t respond to it The drama that you DO have is typically with: (Required) Your best friend Your friend group The queer scene in your town Your coworkers The people you date Your family Your roommates Yourself A nemesis What best describes the most dramatic situation you’ve been in in the past six months? (Required) A friend did something you disagreed with You had a messy breakup/divorce You found out someone was talking about you in a group chat Someone got fired at your job Good friends of yours had a messy breakup/divorce Family drama that you can’t even begin to explain to an outsider Your partner did something you disagreed with You got caught in a lie Someone came for you or for your friend on social media Which of the following dramatic situations would UPSET you the most? (Required) A friendship breakup A trusted friend exhibiting sudden petty behavior Someone holding your past against you People gossiping about you at work Friends hating your partner Your parents hating your partner Roommates not cleaning up after themselves People showing up VERY late for your dinner party People talking badly about your kid (or your pet) What best describes your general style when it comes to apologizing for something you’ve done that hurt someone else? BE HONEST (Required) Apologizing quickly and then moving on Giving a very long apology that does not actually include the words “I’m sorry” Setting aside a specific time and place to meet up to apologize Admitting you were wrong even when you don’t actually think you were wrong just to make the problem go away Buying the other person a drink as an apology Asking your parents for advice on how to best apologize Apologizing but also pointing out wrong things the other person did so it feels even You never apologize for anything Saying “I’m sorry you felt that way” When was the last time you apologized for something? (Required) Today Earlier this week You’d have to check your journal The last shift you worked You apologize to someone every day More than a month ago Can’t remember Never Yesterday If a friend hurts YOU, what would you most want to receive as an apology gift? (Required) Anything expensive A trip somewhere Expensive cheese Nothing, you’d rather the person give you space Flowers A conciliatory phone call A bottle of something A nice dinner Nice shoes What’s your relationship to OTHER PEOPLE’S drama? (Required) You know all of it You’re very invested but only as an onlooker You have a tendency to speculate a lot about other people’s drama based on social media You largely stay out of other people’s drama You involve yourself in other people’s drama The only person whose drama you’re invested in is your mother’s You find it fun sometimes, but sometimes it’s too much You’re only focused on your own drama You’re basically a private investigator Who is the most dramatic person you know? (Required) Your bestie Your ex Yourself Your coworker Your boss Your sibling Your partner Your enemy Your parent Which of the following actual Real Housewives taglines do you identify the most with? (Required) "In my world, money doesn’t talk, it swears." "I'm not about the drama. Don't start none, won't be none." “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé, but it should be.” "I like making my own money, I find that an aphrodisiac." "People get exhausted trying to figure me out. And I just let them." "Haters are gonna hate, but I just love, love, love." "Fake friends believe rumors, real friends believe in you." "I’d rather spend my life kicking ass than kissing it." "You can stab me in the back, but whilst you're there, kiss my ass." Which one of these fake Real Housewives taglines that I just made up do you identify most with? (Required) The only drama I like…is on The L Word: Generation Q I used to be married to drama, but now? We’re divorced! Why have drama when you can have foie gras? I’m not bitter, but I do like fernet Call me Donut Dyke, because I’ve got a Baker’s Dozen of exes! You can mess with me, but never mess with my family Drama is always my business, and I’m the CEO When drama comes knocking, I just take a hike! Drama? I don’t know her! What’s your go-to way for dealing with interpersonal drama? (Required) Involving another friend as a neutral third party Subtweeting the other person Confronting someone Pretending it doesn’t exist in the hopes it goes away Casting a curse on the other person Asking as many people as possible for advice Being very impulsive Going on a long rant about it to someone Seeking revenge Δ