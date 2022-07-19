So — An Emu, A Lesbian, and A Ex-Bachelorette Walk Onto A Farm

In recent days, you have probably become aware of a charismatic yet disruptive emu by the name of Emmanuel, whose desire for TikTok fame cannot be contained. As the breakout star of Knuckle Bump Farms (a small cattle farm in South Florida that appears to exist solely to give animals hilarious human names), Emmanuel has mostly become famous for interrupting farmer Taylor Blake’s videos by pecking at the camera. Blake’s stern warnings of “Emmanuel, don’t do it!” went viral quickly, and viewers were further delighted when we learned that Emmanuel can only be dissuaded from following his path of destruction when referred to by his full name, Emmanuel Todd Lopez.

While Emmanuel’s earnest commitment to waking up each morning and choosing violence has made him a rising star, his exasperated human companion has remained somewhat more of a mystery. A cursory social media search revealed that Taylor Blake was raised on her grandparents’ farm and is now taking a more active role in its operations, describing herself in her Instagram bio as a “Jesus-loving, mildly funny lesbian.” She was also a contestant on seasons 2 and 3 of YouTube reality show The Reality House, and has had a large social media following for quite some time. The farm mainly specializes in breeding miniature cows (which are sold as pets only!), but also houses goats, emus, swans, rheas, turkeys, deer, and other excellent animal friends. Taylor has been using the farm’s TikTok account to make educational content about the various residents of Knuckle Bump farms, and while Emmanuel is the clear standout he has a lot of very cute competition.

The farm’s FAQ says that Blake and her girlfriend are working towards raising their own cattle herd… and it was then that I learned that said girlfriend is in fact Kristian Haggerty, formerly one-half of Bachelor in Paradise’s only queer couple ever. I am a semi-recent convert to the heterosexual horrors of the psychological torture show Bachelor in Paradise, and I remember Kristian and her then-girlfriend Demi Burnett as having been a delight to watch. While being defined by one’s relationship from several years ago is a personal worst nightmare of mine, this was still a pleasant surprise!

According to their social media profiles, Haggerty and Blake have been together not quite three years, and are currently in the process of renovating a three-car garage into an appropriately adorable home, This means they’re both doing a lot of carpentry and interior design work (gay), all while still expanding their brood of very cute animals. They are both passionate about their faith, farming, and taking very lovey Instagram photos in dappled sunlight.

When they’re not chasing large flightless birds around in their overalls, they spend a lot of time being precious together:

Their commitment to finding excellent lighting together is frankly unmatched:

And Kristian is endlessly supportive of Taylor’s very sudden and very intense viral TikTok fame:

The power of your content is unmatched. What I mean by that is it’s hard to find content these days that doesn’t exclude, hurt, have “sides” or cause divide. Your content has brought people from around the globe tg in love & laughter. You are so special babe @hiitaylorblake — Kristian Haggerty (@Kristianhagg) July 18, 2022

One day I hope to meet a beautiful woman who whispers affirmations to me like, “the power of your content is unmatched.” I mean it.

If you asked me in 2019 (when I was just getting into Bachelor in Paradise in the wake of a particularly dark breakup) where I thought I’d see Kristian Haggerty again, reader, I would not have suggested “tangentially connected to a TikTok-famous emu,” but the world is a rich tapestry! Emmanuel may be the star of the show, but we are extremely here for his gay moms and their admirable dedication to providing the wholesome bird content the word so desperately needs right now.