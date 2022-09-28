Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about what is happening celesbian IG! Let us get into it, shall we?

sweating

Related: where is this camp and can I go??

Well come on who doesn’t love a good behind the scenes photo dump??

It is not like I FORGOT how stunning Kehlani is but wow thank you for the reminder!!

I also love a good post tour photo dump!

Once again I am SHOCKED to discover there is zero Leo in Niecy Nash’s birth chart! How is it possible??

I know the exact kind of pain Kristen is referring to, and yet I do want to eat all that bread more than I have ever wanted anything??? Perhaps I am just…hungry? Much to consider.

I am at juuust the right part of fall on the east coast where even the concept of MORE summer seems exhausting, but if Tommy is happy I am happy for her!

HMMM well maybe I miss tomatoes too…

I have not watched Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show, but I will say she is crushing the guests! How cute is MJ!

I am actually so pro the casting of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero it’s a little embarrassing? I still worry that Cynthia and Ari will read to0 old for like, what is essentially wizard high school? But then I think about Cynthia singing “The Wizard and I”? Also there is a large part of me that refuses to believe this movie is really happening, I have been lied to for DECADES!!!