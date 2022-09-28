No Filter: I Did Not FORGET How Stunning Kehlani Is But Wow Thank You for the Reminder

Feature image photo of Kehlani via Kehlani’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about what is happening celesbian IG! Let us get into it, shall we?

sweating

Related: where is this camp and can I go??

Well come on who doesn’t love a good behind the scenes photo dump??

It is not like I FORGOT how stunning Kehlani is but wow thank you for the reminder!!

I also love a good post tour photo dump!

Once again I am SHOCKED to discover there is zero Leo in Niecy Nash’s birth chart! How is it possible??

I know the exact kind of pain Kristen is referring to, and yet I do want to eat all that bread more than I have ever wanted anything??? Perhaps I am just…hungry? Much to consider.

I am at juuust the right part of fall on the east coast where even the concept of MORE summer seems exhausting, but if Tommy is happy I am happy for her!

HMMM well maybe I miss tomatoes too…

I have not watched Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show, but I will say she is crushing the guests! How cute is MJ!

I am actually so pro the casting of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero it’s a little embarrassing? I still worry that Cynthia and Ari will read to0 old for like, what is essentially wizard high school? But then I think about Cynthia singing “The Wizard and I”? Also there is a large part of me that refuses to believe this movie is really happening, I have been lied to for DECADES!!!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 181 articles for us.

