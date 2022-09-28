Lots of heavy news in today’s round up. Take care of yourself out there.

Queer as in F*ck You

Over Half of LGBTQ+ Americans Are Bisexual. Many Don’t Feel Safe Being Out at Work. “Despite how common bisexuality is, many bisexual people do not feel safe to be out to anyone at work. About 1 in 3 cisgender bisexual people are not out to any of their coworkers, the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found in a new report.” Bi Awareness Week may be over, but it’s always worthwhile to to remember why Bi Awareness Week exists in the first place. Just saying.

Ok so as many of you know, I’ve only recently started to seriously follow the WNBA, and I know even less about women’s college basketball. But! I do know this! When Brittney Griner played for Baylor, she brought them a perfect 40-0 record, including multiple Final Four runs and a national championship. In return, her coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey, told her to keep her sexuality a secret. Now more than a decade later, BG is being unfairly held in a Russian prison and Kim Mulkey can’t even be bothered to offer up a prayer or good word for her safety. So! Kim Mulkey’s Silence on Brittney Griner Is Petty, Pathetic, and Gross

‘They Are Not Happy With How We Love Each Other’: In Italy, Gay Parents Fear a Meloni Victory

Turkey: Anti-LGBTQ Display Reflects Nation’s Political Shift

Students Stage Walkouts Across Virginia Over Governor’s Transgender School Policies

Montana Accepting Transgender Birth Certificate Changes. “A judge threatened to hold the state in contempt if its health department continued to block trans people from changing the sex on their birth certificates.”

Saw This, Thought of You

In honor of Toni Morrison’s tireless commitment to anti-censorship advocacy, NYPL is providing unlimited, instant digital access to two of her most challenged works, ‘Beloved’ and ‘The Bluest Eye’ through October 31. #BannedBooksWeek https://t.co/hAb9chNFuu — NY Public Library (@nypl) September 24, 2022

And you can read more about Toni Morrison’s advocacy against censorship, right here.

Your must read of the night! How to Hit Back: The Desperate, Confused, Righteous Campaign to Stop Asian Hate. From the author, Esther Wang, “I spent the spring and summer of this year attempting to figure out where the movement to #StopAsianHate is taking us.”

The 250 Best Songs of the 1990s. I very deeply agree with #3 and #1.

Political Snacks

Women Across Iran Are Protesting the ‘Morality Police,’ “Protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the country’s “morality police,” have become increasingly violent since they began 11 days ago, with videos showing police beating protesters — many of whom are women — with batons and spraying tear gas and bullets into the crowd.” I know, I know there is so much happening in the world, and it can feel overwhelming, but please keep an eye on what’s happening in the Iran.

(this headline is so reductive it caused me physical pain) Same-Sex Marriage Is Finally Legal in Communist Cuba, but I’m including it because it’s the headline that I think most people saw over the weekend about Cuba’s newly passed family law.

Nico also found this one: Cubans Just Ratified the World’s Most Progressive Family Code which I think really gets more into what makes the law really unique, including that under the new law, full time carers of children in the home now have labor rights, which is HUGE. And also the law doesn’t stop at recognizing same-sex marriage, it also recognizes a whole variety of extended family structures beyond the nuclear family.There is a lot happening here! And it’s really hard to find any non-biased sources about Cuba from within the United States, so if any of our international readers see something they enjoyed please drop it in the comments. Nico and I both send our thanks!