No Filter: Time to WRAP UP Cancer Season Because These Posts Made Me Entirely Too Emotional!

By

Feature images of Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley via Hayley’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the hot celesbian going ons on Instagram! Let’s dive in!

Time is fleeting and joy is ephemeral but the photo dump? Now that’s forever.

This is an extremely bisexual way to celebrate your show having approximately eight trillion Emmy nominations, thank you Hannah.

Gagged and gooped and gagged and GORPED by these MJ photos!!

I mean! Show me eleganza baby!!!

One of the many ways I know it is time to WRAP UP Cancer season is that this post made me entirely too emotional!

Excuse me, please see my previous caption!

Okayyyyy we are taking bleeding for our art EXTREMELY literally!!!

Oh to be a pineapple, held aloft by Chef Melissa King!

This is quite simply the most inspirational photo and caption I have ever seen and please do not fact check this statement to see how many other times I have said that!

One thing Stacy London is gonna do is be friends with Sophia Bush and wear an INSANELY sick silver dress to the wedding!!

One thing Cynthia is gonna do is sing DOWN my good lord!!!

