It’s the gayest World Cup in history, so it should surprise absolutely no-one that the group stages of this year’s tournament have been filled with unprecedented levels of chaos.

Expanding the tournament to 32 teams was always going to inject a healthy amount of uncertainty into proceedings, but I’m not sure anyone could have imagined the upsets we’ve seen – or the unbridled joy of underestimated nations after unexpected, yet fully deserved triumphs.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest shocks, standout performers and obvs plenty of gay stuff from the group stages!

The Pace-Setters

After a quiet few years that saw them slip firmly out of the world’s top ten, Japan came into the tournament perhaps a little overlooked (or else I just didn’t pay them any attention because there are no out gays on their team). Where other top-ranked teams struggled for goals, Japan have had no trouble taking their chances, even while rotating a good part of their squad each game. While far from a David-and-Goliath situation like some of the other surprise results we’ve seen, I was totally blown away by the way Japan dismantled Spain 4-0. With their combination of meticulous preparation and clinical finishing, while still possessing plenty of flair, Japan look like a really formidable outfit.

Sweden have looked super professional ever since coming from behind to win their opener, before steam-rollering an Italian side who must have been expecting to do a lot better. Fortune has dealt them an extremely tricky route forward, and much depend on which side of the bed Team USA gets out of for their last 16 match on Sunday.

Colombia have to rank as the biggest sensations of the tournament so far, with stunning wins against higher ranked South Korea and Germany, before a loss to Morocco that incredibly dumped the #2 ranked German team right out of the competition. 18-year old Linda Caicedo made her debut for the national side aged 14, only to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer a year later. Barely a year since she finished chemotherapy, she’s scored two incredible goals to propel Columbia into the knockout stages for only the second time in their history, and there’s no doubt she’s the story of the tournament so far.

Africa Rising

A record four African nations competed in the group stages in this year’s edition, with Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco all advancing to the knockout rounds. Morocco have just kept making history: the first North African and Arab nation to make it to the World Cup Finals, the first team to field a player wearing a hijab, the lowest ranked nation – at 72 – to progress to knockout stages. South Africa too have escaped their group for the first time with some solid performances, and Nigeria particularly excelled with both defensive rigour and flashes of attacking brilliance from Asisat Oshoala that might see them go even further.

Valiant Debutantes and Battling Minnows

I was desperately hoping that the expansion to 32 teams didn’t throw up lop-sided results and heavy defeat’s like USA’s infamous 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in 2019. My prayers have been answered ten times over, with the competitive level the highest I’ve ever seen it on this global stage. Even debutantes that didn’t make seismic shockwaves like Morocco have a lot to be proud of, with Zambia picking up a win, Ireland grabbing a goal and Haiti pushing their opponents to the wire despite not managing to notch a point.

Changing of the Guard

Of course, the surprising advances of less experienced nations have come at the expense of a number of higher-ranked teams that failed to fire on all cylinders. I’m sure most football fans would have loved to see legends of the games Marta and Christine Sinclair extend their records further, but it wasn’t to be, with both Canada and Brazil turning out pretty flat performances. For me, the stony look of disappointment as Marta watched her team’s demise on the bench was offset by the unbridled joy rippling through the Jamaican team. For a side shut-down twice in the last fifteen years for lack of funding, Jamaica’s progression will have an immense effect on the future of the team. The bitter pill to swallow is that Canada and Brazil’s own struggles for recognition will undoubtedly be set back following their unexpectedly poor showing.

Looking Ahead to the Knockout Rounds

Prior to the group stages, it looked like Australia’s side of the draw would be a hell of a lot tougher when it got to the knockout stages. However, with Germany, Canada and Brazil all going out, it’s a lot more open for the host nation, with only England and France the remaining sides ranked in the top ten. With both England and Australia moving up a gear in the final group games I’m taking a punt on those two making it to the semis, but there are a lot of wildcards along the way.

The other half of the draw is shaping up to be hyper-competitive. The USA’s damp squib of a group stage has left them with a tricky route; usually I’d expect the negative media to get them fired up to prove everyone wrong, but that may be tough with a coach that doesn’t even know which players to send out. With Sweden, Japan, the Netherlands and Spain all lurking, whoever makes it to the final will definitely deserve to be there. I’m tipping Japan to continue their form and unpick each team they encounter.

Top 2023 World Cup Gay Moments

Statistically it would be impossible for gays not be dominating this competition, and sure enough, a whopping 20 of the 36 goal-scorers so far are playing for the rainbow team! This makes it a real challenge to pick out top gay moments, but here’s a few highlights:

3. Ruesha Littlejohn refuses to shake Caitlin Foord’s hand because she went on holiday with her ex

I am personally thrilled that this storyline ripped straight from a lesbian soccer romance novel has made it onto the global stage.

2. Alba Redondo snogs girlfriend in crowd

We’ve become accustomed to the televised victory snog after the World Cup final, pioneered by Abby Wambach in 2015, supplemented by both Kelly O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe in 2019. Not content to wait that long, Alba Redondo planted a substantial smacker on her girlfriend after a routine group stage win (admittedly she did grab two goals). I don’t fancy Spain to make it to the final, but if Alba + gf are this passionate this early, I definitely would be curious to see how things escalate if Spain win the whole damn thing.

1. Linda Caicedo dedicates her incredible goal against Germany to her girlfriend

Has anyone had enough of watching Linda’s amazing golazo yet? Please can someone fly her gf out to Australia so she can celebrate Alba Redondo-style, instead of settling for heart-shaped gestures!

Who have you been enjoying watching so far, and who do you fancy to make it through the knockout stages?