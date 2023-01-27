PIZZA NIGHT 🍕

Saw This, Thought of You

How To Channel 2023’s Rom-Comcore Fashion Trend. Ok so first of all, as the editor of a website that has somehow covered both Cottagecore and Mermaidcore — I think all of y’all are lying me and that all it takes is adding “core” to the end of a word to make it a “trend.” But second! And most important! As someone who dressed as a 00s era rom com lead the first time around.. these looks are bad! Trust me, They. Are. BAD. I provide the following scene from Imagine Me & You as evidence:

Sports Networks Will Invest in Just About Anything Before Women’s Sports — Including Pickleball. “ESPN and the likes often take a flier on young sports leagues — as long as they are men’s leagues”

I thought I was the only one who noticed! Welcome to the Shoppy Shop, “Why does every store suddenly look the same?”

Do You Use These Words When You Apologize? It’s Time to Stop. Food for thought!

Queer as in F*ck You

This one goes out to that time in junior year of my Catholic high school when I got a JUG (that’s Catholic school for detention) for challenging my religious studies teacher that nowhere in the Bible does it say Homosexuality was sinful. Lil Carmen knew what the f-ck she was talking about! Pope Says Homosexuality Not a Crime

As Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman’s #1 fangirl, it will not surprise you that I am OBSESSED with this! OBSESSED, I SAY! Roxane Gay in Antarctica: The Things We Do for Love. “Once upon a time, writer Roxane Gay and her wife, the illustrator Debbie Millman, set sail to Antarctica. Here, they each tell the tale — well, their version of it.”

NYC Council Grills Jails Commissioner on Trans Detainees at Rikers. “In a combative appearance, Louis Molina denied there was a problem, despite the collapse of the LGBTQ+ Affairs unit under his tenure.”

Political Snacks

Sorry, Twitter, but Florida’s War on Books Is No Joke. Ron Desantis Wants to Keep Kids From Reading.

And I truly don’t know if this provides any comfort with how terrifying everything is, but Less Than 10% Of 2022’s Anti-lgbtq State Bills Became Law, Report Finds