How To Channel 2023’s Rom-Comcore Fashion Trend. Ok so first of all, as the editor of a website that has somehow covered both Cottagecore and Mermaidcore — I think all of y’all are lying me and that all it takes is adding “core” to the end of a word to make it a “trend.” But second! And most important! As someone who dressed as a 00s era rom com lead the first time around.. these looks are bad! Trust me, They. Are. BAD. I provide the following scene from Imagine Me & You as evidence:

In a still from the movie Imagine Me & You, two white lesbians hold each other in a hug while laughing. They are wearing classic 00s fashion, including a useless scarf and a short sleeved t-shirt over a long sleeved t-shirt.

Why did we do this to ourselves, as a people.

Sports Networks Will Invest in Just About Anything Before Women’s Sports — Including Pickleball. “ESPN and the likes often take a flier on young sports leagues — as long as they are men’s leagues”

I thought I was the only one who noticed! Welcome to the Shoppy Shop, “Why does every store suddenly look the same?”

Do You Use These Words When You Apologize? It’s Time to Stop. Food for thought!

Queer as in F*ck You

This one goes out to that time in junior year of my Catholic high school when I got a JUG (that’s Catholic school for detention) for challenging my religious studies teacher that nowhere in the Bible does it say Homosexuality was sinful. Lil Carmen knew what the f-ck she was talking about! Pope Says Homosexuality Not a Crime

As Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman’s #1 fangirl, it will not surprise you that I am OBSESSED with this! OBSESSED, I SAY! Roxane Gay in Antarctica: The Things We Do for Love. “Once upon a time, writer Roxane Gay and her wife, the illustrator Debbie Millman, set sail to Antarctica. Here, they each tell the tale — well, their version of it.”

NYC Council Grills Jails Commissioner on Trans Detainees at Rikers. “In a combative appearance, Louis Molina denied there was a problem, despite the collapse of the LGBTQ+ Affairs unit under his tenure.”

Political Snacks

Sorry, Twitter, but Florida’s War on Books Is No Joke. Ron Desantis Wants to Keep Kids From Reading.

And I truly don’t know if this provides any comfort with how terrifying everything is, but Less Than 10% Of 2022’s Anti-lgbtq State Bills Became Law, Report Finds

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

  1. Unfortunately Pope Francis was pretty clear that he still thinks homosexuality is a sin. He just thinks it shouldn’t be illegal. Liberal Catholics love to claim Pope Francis as some kind of progressive hero but he’s definitely not 🤷🏻‍♀️

    • yeah, I don’t get how they think he’s anything other than an awful old dude across the ocean. I mean, he’s literally a part of an organization that routinely covers up the murder of children but like, oh no what if gays got married?

    • Well I mean to be fair, and I’m not Catholic, or Christian, however I’ve read the Bible and other religious texts so I know what I believe and don’t…every day I sin, not just by being gay, but by mixing fabrics and being in a room with other women who may or may not be menstruating. So, a sin is a sin is a sin, it’s like saying I pick my nose and flick my boogers at my sister, I was mean, it’s a sin. Breathing is practically a sin so while yeah, he said it’s still a sin, so is 99.9999999999% of what people do every day. Take the crumbs. It unfortunately matters, more now than ever especially here in the US. 🤷🏻‍♀️

