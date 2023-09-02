Reine #51: How to Decide What to Wear to a Queer House Party

A six panel comic in colors of peach, purple, turquoise, and shades of yellow. The title is How to Decide What to Wear to a Queer House Party!! The options are: Maxi dress, patterned button up shirt, platform boots, tattoos, club fit, or the ultimate outfit (bare chested with pasties!)

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

