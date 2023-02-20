Rebel Wilson Is Engaged to Her Queer Disney Princess

Well, Rebel Wilson’s queer journey is continuing right on pace! Nine months ago, she announced that she was dating Ramona Agruma, her very own Disney Princess. Five months ago, Rebel announced the birth of their daughter, Royce, via surrogate. This weekend, she got engaged to that princess at — wait for it! — Disneyland. The pair wore matching pink striped sweaters that said LOVE on them, and knelt in a pile of about ten thousand rose petals. Also, according to the photos Rebel posted on Instagram, it was literally raining rose petals? Maybe Disneyland really is the most magical place on earth! Rebel thanked Tiffany & Co. and also Mickey CEO Bob Iger for helping her pull off the surprise, which is how you know this is a rich Disney Princess wedding. That and the fact that their child is named Royce.

ANYWAY, rumors have been swirling for months that Rebel and Ramona were engaged due to the fact that Rebel kept showing up places wearing a “massive diamond ring” — but this is the first official public confirmation.

I’m so excited about this news, not just because I love love and all that, but also because no one will listen to me talk about the fact that Rebel Wilson is starting a queer dating app called FLUID. It’s been an entire week since this announcement hit the lesbian news wire and now I have tricked you into knowing it! It’s an app where you don’t say your sexuality ’cause you don’t need to know your sexuality to use it. Rebel says you can “be straight” and “still have a good time,” which I highly doubt, and not just about dating apps, but what she means is that she thought she was straight until she was 42 and then she met a woman who knocked her off her feet, which she was not expecting at all, and she hopes other people who don’t know what their deal is re: gayness will be able to find love on this app. Okay, and let me repeat that it is named FLUID.

Rebel Wilson joins Glee’s Dot-Marie Jones and her wife Bridgett Casteen, who got engaged at Disney in 2013, as the queers on the list of Disney wedding celebs. I wish them all the happiness in the world, and I hope that if you love queer Disney princesses, you will watch Willow.

Happy engagement, Rebel and Ramona and Royce! I hope your wedding is shining, shimmering, splendid!