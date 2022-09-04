Quiz: Which Makeup Trend Are You?

I have a confession to make. I’m very into beauty YouTubers. I re-learned how to put on makeup with their help, learned all the new trends and the cool, vegan products there are out there for me to use.

I love being beautiful, and honestly, it’s soothing to watch someone put on their foundation, bronze up the face, and pop on a pair of dramatic lashes. Beauty trends come and go faster than clothing trends, in my opinion. Like, back when I was wearing foundation in high school and early college, that’s all I wore, I didn’t know about bronzer or contouring, and most other people didn’t either.

Because of Instagram and YouTube, I’m pretty caught up on the recent beauty trends, and maybe you are too. Which one suits you the most? Find out by taking this quiz. Are you a dark, dramatic eye look or a new concealer trick? Answer these questions and get to the bottom of this!

What is your face shape?(Required)
What’s your favorite step of your makeup routine?(Required)
Where do you buy your makeup?(Required)
Choose a brand(Required)
Choose a product:(Required)
When you do your makeup, what look are you going for?(Required)
What’s a product you always have on you?(Required)
So you do a full beat — where are you going?
What’s the first step in removing your makeup?(Required)
Choose a color:(Required)
If money were no problem, what’s a product on your dream list you would buy?(Required)
If you could have your makeup done by anyone, who would it be?(Required)

danijanae

Dani Janae is a poet and writer based out of Pittsburgh, PA. When she's not writing love poems for unavailable women, she's watching horror movies, hanging with her tarantula, and eating figs. Follow Dani Janae on Twitter and on Instagram.

  1. Dang, I was just taking this for fun but the one I got (underpainting) sounds like it would solve a problem I’ve been having (how to make my masculine contour more subtle/natural).

