Quiz: Which Makeup Trend Are You?

I have a confession to make. I’m very into beauty YouTubers. I re-learned how to put on makeup with their help, learned all the new trends and the cool, vegan products there are out there for me to use.

I love being beautiful, and honestly, it’s soothing to watch someone put on their foundation, bronze up the face, and pop on a pair of dramatic lashes. Beauty trends come and go faster than clothing trends, in my opinion. Like, back when I was wearing foundation in high school and early college, that’s all I wore, I didn’t know about bronzer or contouring, and most other people didn’t either.

Because of Instagram and YouTube, I’m pretty caught up on the recent beauty trends, and maybe you are too. Which one suits you the most? Find out by taking this quiz. Are you a dark, dramatic eye look or a new concealer trick? Answer these questions and get to the bottom of this!