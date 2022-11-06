Guess what: It’s wool socks weather in Northern California, which almost never happens! As an absolute winter lover, I am so thrilled to be able to bundle (slightly) up and traipse out into the countryside with Milo, then come home, crank up the heater, put on a pot of soup, and jump directly into cozy mode.
Sometimes, though, with the decision fatigue that runs rampant in our lives, you might just need a little urging to figure out just what the best cozy activity might be. As Kayla said to me in the Autostraddle Slack, people love being told what to do!
Every answer is a great way to spend a normal, cozy Sunday — but I’ve also included a little bit of optional spice, in parenthesis, in case you need an extra challenge. So without further ado, let’s get cozying!
Your Sunday Plans: Have breakfast in bed (while doing an Autostraddle Crossword)
This is correct and very much my vibe!!
Going to the farmers market IS my every single Sunday activity!!! I make my gf go to the real grocery store though
I haven’t finished the quiz yet, but I have to say that C-list candy options are all totally correct 👆🏼
Make homemade stock? I was a professional cook for ten years. I think I’ve made enough stock in my life.