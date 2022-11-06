Quiz: Which Cozy Sunday Activity Should You Do Today?

By

Guess what: It’s wool socks weather in Northern California, which almost never happens! As an absolute winter lover, I am so thrilled to be able to bundle (slightly) up and traipse out into the countryside with Milo, then come home, crank up the heater, put on a pot of soup, and jump directly into cozy mode.

Sometimes, though, with the decision fatigue that runs rampant in our lives, you might just need a little urging to figure out just what the best cozy activity might be. As Kayla said to me in the Autostraddle Slack, people love being told what to do!

Every answer is a great way to spend a normal, cozy Sunday — but I’ve also included a little bit of optional spice, in parenthesis, in case you need an extra challenge. So without further ado, let’s get cozying!

Halloween may have come and gone, but there is SO MUCH Halloween candy leftover at your house! Which C-list candy are you leaving in the bowl?(Required)
Now that the weather’s getting colder, you just can’t wait to:(Required)
Choose a pair of slippers:(Required)
What personality typing system do you most subscribe to?(Required)
Choose a fake queer Holiday romance based on its title:(Required)
What soup speaks to you?(Required)
What’s your favorite way to warm up?(Required)
Choose a pair of gloves:(Required)
Which statement about you is most true?(Required)
RIP, Dame Angela Lansbury! Choose an episode title from the ultimate cozy mystery, Murder She Wrote.(Required)
What section of the bookstore do you go to first?(Required)
And finally, choose the coziest Sunday treat:(Required)

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023We're running a monthly member drive right now and all new monthly members at the level of $6/mo or higher get 4 extra cool queer stickers! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!

Darcy

Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.

Darcy has written 325 articles for us.

4 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!