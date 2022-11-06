Guess what: It’s wool socks weather in Northern California, which almost never happens! As an absolute winter lover, I am so thrilled to be able to bundle (slightly) up and traipse out into the countryside with Milo, then come home, crank up the heater, put on a pot of soup, and jump directly into cozy mode.

Sometimes, though, with the decision fatigue that runs rampant in our lives, you might just need a little urging to figure out just what the best cozy activity might be. As Kayla said to me in the Autostraddle Slack, people love being told what to do!

Every answer is a great way to spend a normal, cozy Sunday — but I’ve also included a little bit of optional spice, in parenthesis, in case you need an extra challenge. So without further ado, let’s get cozying!

Halloween may have come and gone, but there is SO MUCH Halloween candy leftover at your house! Which C-list candy are you leaving in the bowl? (Required) Smarties Tootsie Rolls Dots Circus Peanuts Laffy Taffy Strawberry hard candy Sweet Tarts Blue Raspberry Frooties Now that the weather’s getting colder, you just can’t wait to: (Required) Take long winter’s nap Finally master getting off the ski lift without falling down Mull some wine or cider Cuddle up with someone new Start shopping for Christmas presents For summer. I just can’t wait for summer. Get under the slanket with some popcorn and some Netflix Leave fake footprints in the snow on the hoods of neighborhood cars Choose a pair of slippers: (Required) What personality typing system do you most subscribe to? (Required) Meyers-Briggs Astrology The Enneagram The Autostraddle Weekly Quiz The Five Love Languages Honestly? The DSM-5 Attachment styles It’s all meaningless! We are who we are, infinite in our complexity, full of contradiction! Choose a fake queer Holiday romance based on its title: (Required) The Glassblower’s Apprentice Twelve Dates of Christmas Don We Now All In The Pie Thief Bobbing for Love A Wife for Christmas Somewhere Over the Rainbow What soup speaks to you? (Required) What’s your favorite way to warm up? (Required) Take a scalding hot bath Have a four-hour sex marathon Make some Celestial Seasonings tea Put on your coziest jammies Build a roaring fire Go for a run Eat a steamy warm bowl of pho Crawl under the covers with a hot water bottle Choose a pair of gloves: (Required) Which statement about you is most true? (Required) I keep trying for a new personal best on the New York Times Sunday crossword. Freshly baked bread is the ONLY bread. I fucking love seeing the leaves change! Elaborate cooking rituals relax me more than anything. There’s nothing like a good long romp through nature to help me clear my head. I mayyyy have read just about everything on AO3.org. It’s November 6th, and I’ve already watched Love Actually at least once. When it’s chilly outside, I like to hole up indoors with big hobbit vibes. RIP, Dame Angela Lansbury! Choose an episode title from the ultimate cozy mystery, Murder She Wrote. (Required) Deadly Lady Jessica Behind Bars Keep the Home Fries Burning Tough Guys Don’t Die A Lady in the Lake We’re Off to Kill the Wizard Doom With a View Who Threw the Barbitals in Mrs. Fletcher's Chowder? What section of the bookstore do you go to first? (Required) Games Memoirs Travel Cookbooks Poetry Romance Gifts Literary Fiction And finally, choose the coziest Sunday treat: (Required) Scrambled eggs with toast Fresh fruit and cheese with local honey Pumpkin scones A Florentine omelet with a side of smoked salmon A handful of Gorp A steaming cup of tea with some biscuits Peppermint cocoa with extra whipped cream A hot toddy with extra whisky Δ