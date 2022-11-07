Mini Crossword for Champions

HELP!!!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023We're running a monthly member drive right now and all new monthly members at the level of $6/mo or higher get 4 extra cool queer stickers! Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+!
Brooke is a queer crossword constructor and scientist based in Brooklyn. You can find her favorite other crossword work on her free blog, at the New Yorker, and at the USA Today. When she's not making crosswords, she enjoys long distance running, yoga, and assembling Spotify playlists. Connect with her on twitter at @xandraladee!
brooke has written 3 articles for us.
A good one. Love these!
Nice to start my week with a win.
loved this one!!! I also knew the wnba answer just from following Carmen on Instagram lol
This one took me a while to finish (had to leave and come back) because I didn’t pay attention to verb tenses. Love the wnba content!
this one took me a lil longer but was fun