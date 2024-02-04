Quiz: Plan a First Date and I’ll Tell You Which Star Sign to Bring

Whether you have a go-to first date spot or are just getting back out there, planning a first date can be fun or stressful or both. But what if the success of the date could be determined by… the stars? Instead of picking someone to date at random or because you “like them” what if you picked someone based on their sun sign? And what if that sun sign was determined by me, someone who is not an astrologer, but is a Capricorn who is happily in a relationship with a Libra even though supposedly that’s a doomed match?

Clearly, I have the qualifications, so dive in and find out which star sign YOU should take on a date!

Plan a First Date and I'll Tell You Which Star Sign You Should Bring First, how are you meeting this person? * Dating app We've been friends for years... Instagram DM slide Friends set us up At a concert At a club At a house party At a sex party At a bar At work At the beach Fate

Realistically... how involved in the planning are you going to be? * Very! I want them to know I care Very! I want them to know they're special I'll pick the activity, they can pick the place I can think of some options, but I'm flexible! I'm fine with anything They told me they have it covered I have a place in mind I'll plan the date, but it's okay if it needs to change I can pick some options I feel like they'll know cooler places... We can talk it out together Do we need a plan?

Where are you going? * Fancy restaurant Casual restaurant Bar Bar arcade Axe throwing Roller rink Picnic Outdoor shopping mall Museum Movie Hiking trail Cemetery

What are you eating/drinking? * Charcuterie A full meal Ice cream Soup Beer Wine A lovingly made cocktail Tequila shots Two martinis Three martinis Drugs Drugs!

What is going to be the main topic of conversation? * Family Food Gossip Relationships Fashion Art Exes Travel Feelings Five year plans Hope, dreams, passions Whatever they want to talk about

The date is going well... where to next? * My place Their place I'm going to sleep... if it's going well we can hang again some other time Somewhere with live music The most Instagramable place in town An empty park A nearby thrift store Somewhere with dessert Maybe pop into a bookstore They said they know a place They invited me to a party? They have another date, but said I can come

Are you hooking up? * Yes No Yes, of course Yes, we've already discussed our kinks Depends how you define hooking up Depends if I'm really into them Sure why not I'm in awe of them, so I hope so I'm scared of them, so I hope so Yeah, they're so hot At least a really good makeout I hope so

The date was a success! How long are you waiting to see them again? * Three days Two weeks They invited me to a group hang? I hope soon We already scheduled a second date Whenever they want to see me again! Whenever they text me back... Tomorrow Maybe next month I'm not sure, but we've been texting However long it's meant to be We're still on the date...

