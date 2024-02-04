Quiz: Plan a First Date and I’ll Tell You Which Star Sign to Bring

Whether you have a go-to first date spot or are just getting back out there, planning a first date can be fun or stressful or both. But what if the success of the date could be determined by… the stars? Instead of picking someone to date at random or because you “like them” what if you picked someone based on their sun sign? And what if that sun sign was determined by me, someone who is not an astrologer, but is a Capricorn who is happily in a relationship with a Libra even though supposedly that’s a doomed match?
Clearly, I have the qualifications, so dive in and find out which star sign YOU should take on a date!
Plan a First Date and I'll Tell You Which Star Sign You Should Bring
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and I Heart Female Directors. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Drew Burnett has written 459 articles for us.
I got my own sign! Which is funny because that is also my most recent ex’s sign….