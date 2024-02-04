Sapphic Yearning, Explained by a Playlist

It recently came to my attention that the true meaning of sapphic yearning is an oft-sought query. But how does one describe a vibe as specific, nuanced, and occasionally contradictory like sapphic yearning? Is it a good feeling or a bad feeling? Both and also neither. Perhaps a poet would liken it to looking at the moon, but I think it might have something to do with the ocean. Maybe Autostraddle should make a queer pocket dictionary one of these days with urgent entries like this one. To me, sapphic yearning is an intense feeling of desire tinged with obstacle, often directed at an ex, a crush, a friend, or a fickle or chaotic lover. But don’t take my word for it. I thought perhaps we could work toward a more complete understanding of sapphic yearning’s meaning by studying the words and offerings of a specific subgenre of artists: sad gay musicians. Enjoy this sapphic yearning playlist and selected lyrics from its songs that collectively come together to define something as wispy and, admittedly, cringey as sapphic yearning, a sensation that can apply to an ex, a lover, a friend, a stranger, or even a slightly delulu projection of a persona you have placed onto another person.

“Night Shift” by Lucy Dacus

The first time I tasted somebody else’s spit, I had a coughing fit

I mistakenly called them by your name

I was let down, it wasn’t the same

“Touch Me” by Victoria Monét

I’m in love with your fingertips

I reminisce places you kiss

Girl, it’s been too long

“i wanna be your girlfriend” by girl in red

The look in your eyes

My hand between your thighs

Oh, this can’t be real

It’s all just a dream

“Strangers” by Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui

We’re not lovers, we’re just strangers

With the same damn hunger

To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all

“Explosion” by Zolita

Explosion (love you but I’m not in love

You’re all I’ve been dreaming of)

“Moon” by Renée Rapp

Wonder if you miss me too when we’re lookin’ at the same moon

“Cherry” by Rina Sawayama

Down the subway, you looked my way

With your girl gaze, with your girl gaze

That was the day everything changed

Couldn’t stay the same

“I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend” by Ezra Furman

I want to be your girlfriend

I want to walk down the street hanging from your arm

That’s right, little old me, I want to be your girlfriend

And leave behind this loveless world I know

“altar” by Kehlani

So I put you on the altar, stay just a little bit longer

“Sensory Memory” by Jen Cloher

I start missing you

Days before you leave

“Lipstick Lover” by Janelle Monáe

‘Cause for your love, I’ll take my time

Just wanna feel your hips on mine

“Tiny Garden” by Jamila Woods

I put my hand by yours, so you know I wanna hold it

I say my prayers at night, but I know who controls it

I’m falling hard for you, but I know I don’t show it

I’ll take your love for me, but I know I don’t own it

“Sleepover” by Hayley Kiyoko

Always there to brush your hair, help you pick out what to wear

I just feel alone, feel alone

You will never understand even when you hold my hand

I just feel alone, feel alone

“Butterflies” by Wafia

I’m chasing after butterflies inside my mind

But I wish they weren’t so damn hard to find

What happened to the days I used to fly with you?

“Hold U” by Indigo De Souza

You are a good thing I’ve noticed, I’ve noticed

And I want a good thing with you

“Blood and Fire” by Indigo Girls

But blood and fire are too much for these restless arms to hold

And my nights of desire, they’re calling me back to your fold

And I’m calling you, calling you, from ten thousand miles away

Won’t you wet my fire with your love, babe?

“F.U.C.K.” by Victoria Monét

Is your favorite color blue? ‘Cause you’re somethin’ like my kyrptonite

I think I want you to maybe meet me at my crib tonight

“Suburbia” by Devon Again

No, you taste like suburbia

Two cars and custom furniture

Your walk-in closet rendezvous

I wish that I was home to you

“Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan

You just told me

Want me to fuck you

Baby, I will ’cause I really want to

“Emily” by Rett Madison

Emily, I miss our late-night walks

Did his kiss replace our heart-to-hearts?

Come on, we both know he ain’t that smart

“Pride” by Joy Oladokun

A heart can break

A thousand times

No hands can take

What’s ours

“This Is Everything” by Tegan and Sara

I saved up all my sunshine

Just to see you more clear

“U Should” by CHIKA

I’m always in the position

Of sipping my drink, tryna make a decision

Of how I can shoot my damn shot with precision

I swear that it’s harder than what I envisioned

“dirty dancer” by Orion Sun

You got me waiting at the corner

Waiting at the red light

Waiting at the crosswalk thinking of you

Waiting in line at the grocery store

Waiting for an Uber thinking of you

“Fool of Me” by Meshell Ndegéocello

I want to kiss you

Does she want you with the pain that I do

“The Rush” by Janelle Monáe

I look into your eyes and I get that rush

Maybe ’cause tonight you gonna be my crush

“Say Yes” by Floetry

Loving you has taken time, taken time

But I always knew you could be mine