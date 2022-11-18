Happy Generation Q surprise drop day to everyone who celebrates!

Queer as in F*ck You

We also covered this yesterday, but Aurielle Marie’s viral TikTok of Lizzo’s dress has been the joy that’s keeping me going, so I have to give an update: Here’s What Happened to the Writer Who Wore Lizzo’s Dress to the 2022 Out100 Party. Aurelle Marie is one of the most important queer voices in writing right now — as seen by their induction to this year’s Out Magazine OUT100 list — and to celebrate their big night, they reached out to Lizza via TikTok to see if they could borrow one of her gowns, specifically the dress fluffy pink dress with a high leg slit that Lizzo wore to the 2019 AMA’s. Well.. with mere minutes to go before Aurelle was set to get on a plane, Lizzo came through. And watching Aurelle move from smiles and shocks to overwhelmed tears? Damn, maybe there is some good in this world after all. To quote Aurielle, “You made my world Lizzo, thank you sis.”

Jenna Gribbon’s Pursuit of Pleasure in Queer Portraiture

Data on Trans People Is Hard to Come By. This Survey Is Changing That. The 2022 U.S. Trans Survey runs through December 5, hey maybe you should take it?

This Unlikely Hobby Helped Me Come Out Again. An ode to those embroidery hoops and cross-stitches that have gotten so popular everywhere online.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Testifies Against Ohio Transgender Care Ban

This is a really tough Brittney Griner update, so please read it but also take care (especially if you’re going to click the secondary link inside that describes Russian penal colonies, like the kind BG has been sent to, in detail): Brittney Griner Taken to Penal Colony in Russia’s Mordovia Region

Saw This, Thought of You

I watched this video yesterday of Ms. Kelendria Rowland reading a man for filth with the sweetest smile on her face and never raising her voice once, then I watched it again another 20 times: Please Don’t Compare Kelly Rowland to Beyoncé

Activists Are Burning Out — No One’s Picking Up The Pieces

Political Snacks

Same-Sex Marriage Protections Clear Key Senate Hurdle, Signaling GOP Support for Passage (Related: The Significance of the Senate’s Historic Vote on Same-Sex Marriage)

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As House Speaker